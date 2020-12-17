Thursday, December 17, 2020
Home News Reports Illegal construction on land fraudulently owned by Kamla Nehru Trust in Raebareli demolished
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Illegal construction on land fraudulently owned by Kamla Nehru Trust in Raebareli demolished

The Kamla Nehru Trust was created forty years ago with the objective of creating an educational society, schools and hospitals.

OpIndia Staff
Kamla Nehru Education Society demolished
Illegal construction being demolished (via Amar Ujala), CM Yogi Adityanath (via DNA India)
1

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday razed to the ground the alleged illegal construction on a piece of land registered in the name of Kamla Nehru Trust in Raebareli. The property said to be worth crores is located on Lucknow-Prayagraj NH-30. The matter of the land first went to the High Court after the Trust reportedly sold the land to a BJP leader. The transfer of land was disputed. The High Court decided in favour of district administration and declared it as Nazul land. A Nazul land is basically a land that has no claimants and it is considered to be belonging to government.

According to reports, both the High Court and the Supreme Court had passed eviction orders months ago. After the court orders, the district administration served notice to people encroaching the land and then their electricity supply was cut off but the people did not comply. Finally, the district administration started demolishing all the illegal construction on the land early morning on Wednesday. Some people pelted stones at the police after which police resorted to lathi charge but the demolition continued. Few arrests were also made.

The Kamala Nehru Trust and how it occupied the land

The Kamla Nehru Trust was created forty years ago with the objective of creating an educational society, schools and hospitals. The Kamla Nehru Educational Society was established in 1976 in the Civil Lines area of Raebareli at an annual rent of Rs 1135 from one Kailash Chandra from Sidhauli. The society reportedly took the land on lease for 30 years for the purpose of promoting education for girls. However, nothing was implemented on ground, no construction took place and the land came to be illegally occupied by hundreds of people.

Eight members of the society have passed away including former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit’s father-in-law Umashankar Dixit, former PM Indira Gandhi’s personal assistant Yashpal Kapoor, and former minister Sheila Kaul whose house in Lucknow was recently renovated to accommodate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A new committee was reportedly formed in 2003 which included members of Kaul family, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid and senior lawyer Lalit Bhasin. The society converted the land into a freehold property in 2003 and decided to sell it in 2016. For six months, the district administration has been attempting to get the property vacated as per the court orders but the people refused to vacate.

BJP leader Aditi Singh raised the alarm

Last month, BJP leader, who is also former Congress MLA, from Raebareli Aditi Singh had written to the Economic Officer Wing (EOW) demanding an investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the Kamla Nehru Educational Society. Singh had alleged that the society did not serve the purpose it was constituted for. She added that the land should not have been converted into freehold land as there were more than 100 shops that provided daily bread to about 600 people.

In November 2020, Yogi government ordered probe into the allegations of fraud against Kamla Nehru Trust.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskamla nehru trust, kamla nehru trust fraud, kamla nehru trust rae bareli
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Illegal construction on land fraudulently owned by Kamla Nehru Trust in Raebareli demolished

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Aditi Singh had alleged financial irregularities in Kamla Nehru Education Society that taken the land on lease.
Read more
Opinions

‘Mirzapur’ is too 2020. How about ‘Thiruvananthapuram’ and ‘Siliguri’ for more reality based drama?

Abhishek Banerjee -
"Thiruvananthapuram" and "Siliguri" should be the name of next new shows on OTT platforms
Read more

Scars of how Islamists and Left came together to burn the country a year ago: From the ides of December to end of February

OpIndia Explains Nupur J Sharma -
It was on the 11th of December 2019 that calls to Jihad started emanating, culminating into the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

Facebook India says there is no cause to act against Bajrang Dal, rejects WSJ report saying it is factually wrong

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Facebook India chief says he is not under any political pressure and did not favour any individual party.

Kejriwal govt gives sanction to Delhi police to charge Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam under sedition for instigating anti-Hindu Delhi riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government has given sanction to prosecute Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, former Congress leader Ishrat Jahan and 15 others under sedition charges in connection with the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

UP Govt refutes media reports that fake spices were made out of donkey dung in Hathras

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Various media reports suggested that donkey dung was used mixed into the adulterated spices at a factory in Hathras, UP.

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more
Media

‘Investigative journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi’s midnight ‘goggling’ is more humiliating than her conversations with ‘sources’

OpIndia Staff -
Swadi Chaturvedi was googling about Modi’s marriage at midnight. Read how she ended up humiliating herself
Read more
News Reports

After communist link emerges in Wistron plant vandalism, Chinese propagandist uses it to threaten other companies moving from China to India

OpIndia Staff -
The propagandist of China's Communist Party, subtly threatening the other partners of Apple Inc such as Foxconn, asked whether these companies now regret about moving those facilities to India.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Illegal construction on land fraudulently owned by Kamla Nehru Trust in Raebareli demolished

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Aditi Singh had alleged financial irregularities in Kamla Nehru Education Society that taken the land on lease.
Read more
News Reports

Khadi India to launch Organic Vedic Paint – All you need to know about the paint made of cow dung

OpIndia Staff -
Khadi India under Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Government of India, is soon launching Vedic Paint made out of cow dung
Read more
News Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
French President Emmanuel Macron took a test after getting mild symptoms. As per his office, he is still in charge and working remotely.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Sunni Waqf Board to lay the foundation of mosque in govt allotted land on January 26

OpIndia Staff -
Sunni Waqf Board will lay the foundation stone for the mosque at the 5 acre government allocated land in Ayodhya district on January 26.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: Riyasat Ali stabs a man after picking a fight over sharing onion salad

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have arrested a person identified as Riyasat Ali, who stabbed a person over onion salad near old Delhi Railway station
Read more
Crime

Bengaluru’s ‘high-flying’ thief: Munmun Hussain used to fly in the morning, steal handbags and return in the evening

OpIndia Staff -
The party and orchestra singer has confessed that she has been stealing since 2009. She was earlier arrested once in Bengaluru airport for stealing from a passenger's bag.
Read more
Opinions

‘Mirzapur’ is too 2020. How about ‘Thiruvananthapuram’ and ‘Siliguri’ for more reality based drama?

Abhishek Banerjee -
"Thiruvananthapuram" and "Siliguri" should be the name of next new shows on OTT platforms
Read more
News Reports

The Print misquotes IIT professor just to propagate India bungled up in its response to Covid-19 and ‘underreported’ cases

OpIndia Staff -
IIT professor Manindra Agrawal said that The Print has misquoted him on Covid numbers and changed the direction of his conversation
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Scars of how Islamists and Left came together to burn the country a year ago: From the ides of December to end of February

Nupur J Sharma -
It was on the 11th of December 2019 that calls to Jihad started emanating, culminating into the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook India says there is no cause to act against Bajrang Dal, rejects WSJ report saying it is factually wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook India chief says he is not under any political pressure and did not favour any individual party.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com