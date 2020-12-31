The members of radical Islamic organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Wednesday were caught raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans outside a panchayat election counting centre in Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka.

A video has gone viral on the social media platforms where it was seen that members of the radical Islamic outfit SDPI, carrying their party flags raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans. The slogans in support of Pakistan were heard near the counting centre outside Mundaje Gram Panchayat in Belthangady Taluk.

SHOCKING: Pro Pakistan slogans raised in Belthangady, #Karnataka; case registered against SDPI. pic.twitter.com/gTpU3YU76C — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) December 30, 2020

Following the shocking incident, a sedition case has been registered on Wednesday against the members of of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad in a statement said that the police have taken note of the video clipping and registered a case against 15 SDPI members for offences under Sections 124 (A) (sedition) and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, SDPI Belthangady assembly unit president Hyder Ali said the ‘activists’ only raised slogans in support of the party on the victory of candidates supported by it. Despite having video evidence, he claimed that his party workers did not raise ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans, but slogans of ‘SDPI zindabad’.