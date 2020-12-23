Even as farmers’ protests continue along the Delhi border, a farmer in Maharashtra’s Amravati took the extreme step of committing suicide allegedly after being harassed by Sheikh Amin and Sheikh Gafoor, along with Police SI Deepak Jadhav. Ashok Bhuyar, the deceased farmer, left a suicide note addressed to Maharashtra minister Bachhu Kadu before committing suicide by consuming poison.

On Tuesday, Bhuyar was found dead in a field near Ganesh Temple at Borala. The police rushed to the spot after which it was revealed that Bhoyar had consumed poison. His body was patted down by the police officers, who received a note penned by the deceased farmer.

Farmer blames orange traders Sheikh Amin, Sheikh Gafoor, and Police SI Deepak Jadhav in his suicide note

Bhuyar was an orange grower from Dhanegaon in Anjangaon Surji. In his suicide letter, he had alleged that the orange traders—Sheikh Amin and Sheikh Gafoor did not pay him for his agricultural produce and when he insisted them for the payment, they reportedly beat him up. After the incident, Bhuyar approached the police station to file a complaint against the two traders. However, the police refused to cooperate with him and sent him back without filing a complaint.

In despair, Bhuyar wrote a suicide note to the Maharashtra minister, narrating his ordeal and took the extreme step of giving up his life. In his letter, Bhuyar gave an account of injustice meted out to him by the two orange traders and the police inaction against them. He mentioned that he sold his oranges to two traders, Sheikh Amin and Sheikh Gafoor, in Anjangaon Surji. However, the two traders forced Bhuyar to sign the receipt of the payment without paying for the purchase of the oranges. Bhuyar writes in his letter that he was also beaten by the two traders and when he went to the police station on December 18 to file a complaint against them, his request was turned down by the police.

Since the suicide of farmer Bhuyar, tensions are simmering in Dhanegaon. A disgruntled mob of angry villagers stormed the police station demanding action against the Police SI Deepak Jadhav and orange traders Sheikh Amin and Sheikh Gafoor. As per local reports, CCTV footage from December 18 showed that farmer Ashok Bhuyar was beaten by police officers when he had come to file a complaint of fraud against the two orange traders. A case has been registered against Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Deepak Jadhav and the two orange traders Sheikh Amin and Sheikh Gafoor on a complaint filed by Gaurav Bhuyar, the son of the deceased farmer.

Deceased farmer’s brother dies of a heart attack after his younger brother’s suicide

Ashok Bhuyar’s elder brother, Sanjay Bhuyar, could not bear the shock of losing his younger brother. While returning from his younger brother’s funeral, Sanjay suffered a cardiac arrest following which he was rushed to a hospital. However, his life could not be saved, and he died while undergoing treatment. The loss of two lives from the same family has created a stir in Amravati district.

Bacchu Kadu had threatened Union Minister Raosaheb Danve with assault

It is important to note that the suicide letter was addressed to Bacchu Kadu, a Maharashtra Cabinet Minister who hails from Amravati. Kadu was recently in the news for threatening Union Minister Raosaheb Danve over latter’s comments on farmers’ protest being fuelled by China and Pakistan. Kadu said that earlier when Danve had made such a statement, he had gheraoed his house but this time he would have to enter his house and beat him up.