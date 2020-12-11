After spearheading a witch-hunt against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami by reopening a closed case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday displayed his newfound sympathies towards alleged Urban Naxal Gautham Navlakha.

‘Urban Naxal’ Gautam Navlakha has been arrested for plotting to not only assassinate Prime Minister but also instigating violence at Bhima Koregaon and aiding Left-wing terrorism.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was quick to order a probe over allegations that the Taloja jail authorities allegedly denied a pair of spectacles sent to the accused Gautam Navlakha by his family after an earlier pair was ‘stolen’. Ordering a probe into the incident, the ‘compassionate’ Home Minister said that the situation should have been handled more “sensitively”.

Bhima-Koregaon case accused Gautam Navlakha denied spectacles by jail authorities as they refused to accept parcel sent by his family. I have ordered an inquiry in this matter.I believe this situation should have been handled humanly & such incidents need to be avoided in future. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) December 10, 2020

“Bhima-Koregaon case accused Gautam Navlakha denied spectacles by jail authorities as they refused to accept a parcel sent by his family. I have ordered an inquiry in this matter. I believe this situation should have been handled humanely and such incidents need to be avoided in future,” Deshmukh said.

Urban Naxal’s family allege that his spectacles were stolen inside jail

The Minister also added that if the family has sent his spectacles, he should be given those. “We need to handle these things more sensitively”, he added.

The statements made by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh comes after Navlakha’s partner Sahba Hussain had alleged that Navlakha’s spectacles were stolen inside the jail and that prison authorities did not permit a new pair sent by his family. The family has claimed that Navlakha is “almost blind” without the spectacles.

Following the allegations, the Bombay High Court had heard the matter of the alleged theft of Navlakha’s spectacles inside the prison and called for the need to conduct a workshop for jail officials to sensitise them on the needs of prisoners.

Maha govt carries out a witch-hunt against journalists, sheds tear for Naxal-terror accused

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s glaring display of championing the cause of ‘human rights’ of a Naxal-terror accused comes just weeks after Maharashtra government’s witch-hunt against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Goswami, who had posed tough questions to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra over its reluctance to carry out a fair probe in Palghar Hindu Sadhus lynching case and the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, had to suffer the wrath of the state government.

The Maharashtra government had unleashed its vendetta against Arnab Goswami by re-opening a 2018 suicide case that was already closed. On the behest of its political masters, the Mumbai Police had arrested Arnab Goswami by dragging from his house in Mumbai. However, after spending harsh custodial torture, Arnab Goswami was granted bail from the Supreme Court.

The SC had also stated that the case made against Arnab by the state government had no grounds for arrest and custodial interrogation, as abetment of suicide was not established. The case was that of the alleged suicide of a Architect Anvay Naik over non-payment of dues by some firms. Republic TV’s parent company ARG Media Outliers had already clarified that the major chunk of the amount was already paid and the deceased had no direct interaction with Goswami.