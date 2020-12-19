Saturday, December 19, 2020
Meerut: Muslim woman marries Hindu man, says she didn’t tell her family about it as she feared they would kill her

After conducting medical examination, the police recorded the statement of the woman before the Magistrate. The woman expressed her wish to stay with her husband

Mahi with her in-laws (via Amar Ujala)
In a case of interfaith marriage in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim woman married a Hindu boy. The Muslim woman named Farha, a resident of Jaidi Farm, married a Hindu man named Naman Madan, a resident of Shastrinagar. Farha changed her name to Mahi married Naman on Friday. According to reports, Naman’s father runs a confectionary store for which cakes used to supplied from Farhs’a home.

The couple got married in Hrishikesh

The couple had reportedly fled on December 13. Farha’s brother had filed an FIR at Nauchandi police station against Naman following that. The police found the couple in a hotel in Hrishikesh on Thursday. The couple had reportedly performed marriage in a temple in Hrishikesh. After conducting medical examination, the police recorded the statement of the woman before the Magistrate. The woman expressed her wish to stay with her husband. She was sent to the house of her in-laws after court order.

Woman said she feared that her family would kill her

Farha alias Mahi said that she had decided to stay with Naman out of her own will. After a courtship of one and a half year, the couple decided to get married. Farha said that she did not tell about her marriage with Naman to her family as she feared that her family would get her killed. She said that her husband’s family supported her and that she wanted to live with her husband.

Families of both Farha and Naman remained in Nauchandi police station whole day. Inspector Sanjay Verma told the families of the couple that the court order will be enforced. Farha distributed sweets in the police station and took the blessings of Naman’s parents. The couple visited the Navchandi temple.

