The family of former Nawab of Junagadh, who fled to Pakistan after the Independence and partition of 1947, still dreams that the former princely state is part of Pakistan. After Pakistan issued its new political map claiming Junagadh and Jammu & Kashmir as part of Pakistan, the former Nawab’s family has expressed gratitude to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In fact, the absurdities reached a new height last week after the ‘Nawab of Junagadh’, Jehangir Khan, made his son Ahmed Ali, the next ‘Wazir-e-Azam’ (Diwan) of Junagadh.

Claiming that India has ‘illegally occupied’ Junagadh, Jehangir Khan asserted that Junagadh will become part of Pakistan. “I will always tell Modi that Prime Minister Modi, Junagadh was part of Pakistan yesterday, it is part of Pakistan today and will be part of Pakistan tomorrow as well,” he said.

New newly appointed Diwan Ahmed Ali also asserted that he will ensure Junagadh’s ‘independence’ from India. He also added that he will lead a campaign to let the world know that Junagadh is part of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s new ‘political map’

In August this year, on the eve of 1 year of abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan released its new political map claiming Jammu & Kashmir and Junagadh as its own territory. Former princely state of Junagadh is a city and district in the Indian state of Gujarat. After India’s independence, the then Nawab of Junagadh fled to Pakistan with his pet dogs, jewels and treasures.

Junagadh, of course, continues to be part of India, along with Jammu & Kashmir, part of which is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan.