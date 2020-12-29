Actor Rajinikanth steps away from politics ahead of Tamil Nadu elections

In a major development, actor Rajinikanth has decided to step away from politics ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

As per reports, the actor was scheduled to announce his new political party on December 31. But, Rajinikanth has now informed that he would not join politics owing to his health conditions. He said that his recent admission to the hospital, crew members of the movie Annaatthe being diagnosed with Coronavirus infection as a message from God.

“Only I know the pain of announcing this decision,” Rajinikanth said. He added that he will continue to serve people outside the realms of electoral politics. “If I campaign only through the media and social media after I start the party, I will not be able to create the political upheaval and win big in the (upcoming Tamil Nadu) elections. No one with political experience will deny this reality,” the actor tweeted.

Earlier on December 3, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth took to social media to announce that he will launch his own political party. In 2017, Rajinikanth had announced that he would join politics and contest Assembly elections, whenever held. Tamil Nadu goes to polls in 2021.

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital

On Friday, actor Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad in Telangana after fluctuations in his blood pressure levels. He had earlier isolated himself after several people on the set of his upcoming film ‘Annaathe’ had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

In a statement released by the hospital administration, it said, “Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the fast 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr Rajinikanth was tested on 22 December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely.”