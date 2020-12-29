Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home Politics 'Only I know the pain of announcing this decision': Rajnikanth not to launch a...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Only I know the pain of announcing this decision’: Rajnikanth not to launch a political party ahead of state elections

On Friday, actor Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad in Telangana after fluctuations in his blood pressure levels.

OpIndia Staff
Actor Rajinikanth steps away from politics ahead of Tamil Nadu elections
Actor Rajinikanth (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
4

In a major development, actor Rajinikanth has decided to step away from politics ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

As per reports, the actor was scheduled to announce his new political party on December 31. But, Rajinikanth has now informed that he would not join politics owing to his health conditions. He said that his recent admission to the hospital, crew members of the movie Annaatthe being diagnosed with Coronavirus infection as a message from God.

“Only I know the pain of announcing this decision,” Rajinikanth said. He added that he will continue to serve people outside the realms of electoral politics. “If I campaign only through the media and social media after I start the party, I will not be able to create the political upheaval and win big in the (upcoming Tamil Nadu) elections. No one with political experience will deny this reality,” the actor tweeted.

Earlier on December 3, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth took to social media to announce that he will launch his own political party. In 2017, Rajinikanth had announced that he would join politics and contest Assembly elections, whenever held. Tamil Nadu goes to polls in 2021.

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital

On Friday, actor Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad in Telangana after fluctuations in his blood pressure levels. He had earlier isolated himself after several people on the set of his upcoming film ‘Annaathe’ had tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

In a statement released by the hospital administration, it said, “Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the fast 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr Rajinikanth was tested on 22 December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee promotes one of the three IPS officers responsible for BJP Chief’s security when he was attacked, disregards MHA order

OpIndia Staff -
Despite repeated summons by the MHA, Mamata Banerjee had refused to release the three IPS officers on central deputation
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

Media OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet

Days after being manhandled by Congress MLCs, Dy Speaker of Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda found dead. Suicide suspected

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Some news reports have mentioned sting Dharme Gowda's driver that he was upset after the incident of manhandling in the Karnataka Legislative Council on December 15.

Six returnees from UK test positive for mutated coronavirus

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, UK discovered a mutated, more transmissible virus strain which prompted the government to impose lockdown.

Not just nepotism: How KRK’s Desh Drohi is better than Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Bollywood roundup for 2020

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
More people find KRK's Desh Drohi which is nothing short of cringe fest, more tolerable than Sadak 2.

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Trump will suffer from a ‘mysterious’ disease, assassination attempt on Putin: Here are Bulgarian Blind Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2021

OpIndia Staff -
'World will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. Difficult times will come,' says predictions by Bulgarian Baba Vanga
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Is Sourav Ganguly joining BJP? Here is the cryptic answer he gave when asked by media

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had stated, "Successful people such as Sourav Ganguly must join politics."
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

‘Only I know the pain of announcing this decision’: Rajnikanth not to launch a political party ahead of state elections

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on December 3, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth took to social media to announce that he will launch his own political party.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee promotes one of the three IPS officers responsible for BJP Chief’s security when he was attacked, disregards MHA order

OpIndia Staff -
Despite repeated summons by the MHA, Mamata Banerjee had refused to release the three IPS officers on central deputation
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police drop charges against woman who held ‘Free Kashmir’ placard, after Maha govt defends her actions

OpIndia Staff -
The Maha Govt had jumped in to defend the woman, saying she had no “anti-national intentions”.
Read more
Government and Policy

Contractual workers tear Mamata Banerjee’s banners in Kolkata, block road, TMC leaders escorted out by police: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
TMC and Mamata Banerjee has drawn the ire of contractual workers associated with Self Employed Labor Organisations.
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Media

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara’s brother ordered killing of BJP’s Hiren Patel, says ATS

OpIndia Staff -
The ATS has stated that accused have revealed that Hiren Patel's murder was ordered by Amit Katara, the brother of Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara and son of former MP Balulal Katara.
Read more
News Reports

MHA starts an investigation against NGOs of Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal based on NCPCR’s report

OpIndia Staff -
Badruddin Ajmal's NGOs accused of receiving funds from terror-linked foreign organisation, MHA starts probe.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife not to appear before ED today, third summons in PMC Bank Scam to be missed: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will not be attending the ED summons issued to her in PMC Bank Scam
Read more
News Reports

Days after being manhandled by Congress MLCs, Dy Speaker of Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda found dead. Suicide suspected

OpIndia Staff -
Some news reports have mentioned sting Dharme Gowda's driver that he was upset after the incident of manhandling in the Karnataka Legislative Council on December 15.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com