Thursday, December 24, 2020
Home News Reports European Court of Justice allows the EU states to ban religious slaughterings like Halal...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

European Court of Justice allows the EU states to ban religious slaughterings like Halal and Kosher

Halal and Kosher slaughterings require livestock to be conscious when their throats are slit, while the animal welfare laws require them to be stunned first

OpIndia Staff
The Court of Justice of the European Union (EU) bans Halal and Kosher slaughter (source: islamicity.org)
5

The Court of Justice of the European Union (EU) Thursday allowed the European Union states to impose a ban on religious slaughtering like Halal and Kosher, of animals. The Court today ruled in favour of a regulation already imposed in the Flemish region of Belgium, which, on the grounds of animal rights, banned the slaughter of livestock without stunning them first.  

Belgium’s Flanders regional government had issued the order in 2017 which took effect in 2019. The order said that the slaughterhouses must stun livestock before slaughtering them.

While issuing the directive the court said: “The court concludes that the measures contained in the decree allow a fair balance to be struck between the importance attached to animal welfare and the freedom of Jewish and Muslim believers to manifest their religion.”

Muslims and Jews opined that the ban on Halal and Kosher slaughter is a ‘denial of democracy’

Both Muslim halal and Jewish kosher slaughtering requires the animal to be conscious when its throat is slit. The case revolved around animal welfare versus the right to religious freedom, guaranteed in the EU Charter on Fundamental Rights.

This decision which Muslims and Jewish believe is against their traditions, which require livestock to be conscious when their throats are slit, has irked people of both the communities, which have called the judgement discriminatory. An umbrella organisation for Jewish groups in Belgium slammed the decision as a ‘denial of democracy’ that did not respect the rights of minority groups.

“The fight continues, and we will not admit defeat until we have exhausted all our legal remedies, which is not yet the case,” Yohan Benizri, head of the Belgian Federation of Jewish Organisations, said.

Meanwhile, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of the European Jewish Association, said that the court ruling represented a “sad day for European Jewry”. “What a terrible message to send to European Jewry, that you and your practices are not welcome here. This is a basic denial of our rights as European citizens,” he said in a statement.

The Muslim community in Belgium was also unhappy with the ruling, which they believed insulted their traditions. The Belgian Coordination Committee of Islamic Institutions said the decision had been a “big disappointment” and argued that the court was pandering to populist sentiments. 

“The Court of Justice seems to have given in to the growing political and societal pressure from populist movements which are waging a symbolic struggle against vulnerable minorities throughout Europe,” the group said in a statement. 

Flanders Govt and animal right activists welcome the decision

However, the decision was welcomed by the Flanders government in northern Belgium. Flanders nationalist animal welfare minister Ben Weyts said: We’re today writing history”.

Animal rights group Gaia said it was a great day and the culmination of a 25-year struggle.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From importance of self-reliant India to Bhakti movement: Key highlights of PM Modi speech at Visva Bharati

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking on the historic occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that it was a matter of pride for every Indian that Vishva Bharati University completed 100 years.
Read more
Political History of India

IC 814 hijack: Where are those three terrorists India released in exchange for hostages?

Shashank Bharadwaj -
On December 31, 1999, after seven days, the hostage crisis came to an end as India agreed to release three dreaded terrorists including Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Read more

OfCom: The secretive govt censor that has fined the UK affiliate of Republic Bharat. Why people are rejoicing and what it means

Media Abhishek Banerjee -
The Office of Communications holds sweeping powers over broadcasting, telecommunications and even postal industries in the UK.

Rahul Gandhi peddles The Print’s lies about India-Russia relations, gets ‘fact-checked’ by the Russian Embassy in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's attempt to mislead people on India-Russia annual summit caused another 'egg-on-the-face' moment for Congress.

US President Donald Trump threatens Iran with retaliation after US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets

World OpIndia Staff -
The attacks come at a time when tensions are growing tensions between the United States and Iran amidst the last days of Trump’s presidency.

True “wokeness” would see Christian missionaries are engaged in oppression by bringing indigenous culture under monopoly of the church

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The missionaries insist that those of Indic faiths have been following the devil. They must give up this ancient culture, including goddess worship, venerating certain animals and forces of nature.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
Media

British regulator fines Republic TV for telecasting a debate exposing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
The order claimed that the Republic Bharat show contained statements which amounted to hate speech against, and was abusive and derogatory about, Pakistani people on the basis of their nationality.
Read more
World

“It is a disgrace”: Donald Trump refuses to sign Covid relief bill which promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump, in his last few days in Office, has refused to sign the Covid relief bill which promises millions of dollars to countries like Pakistan, Egypt and Cambodia.
Read more
News Reports

Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa manhandles a woman journalist, takes away memory card of the camera that recorded the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa tried to snatch the camera from the RPD 24 cameraman and manhandled the female journalist
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

European Court of Justice allows the EU states to ban religious slaughterings like Halal and Kosher

OpIndia Staff -
The decision to ban Halal and Kosher slaughter has irked people of both the communities who believe its a 'denial of democracy'
Read more
News Reports

From importance of self-reliant India to Bhakti movement: Key highlights of PM Modi speech at Visva Bharati

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking on the historic occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that it was a matter of pride for every Indian that Vishva Bharati University completed 100 years.
Read more
News Reports

Grooming Jihad: Sahib Ali poses as Rahul to entrap a Hindu woman in Delhi, rapes and tortures her when his identity is revealed

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu woman from Delhi has been allegedly cheated, raped and tortured by a Muslim man pretending to be Hindu
Read more
Political History of India

IC 814 hijack: Where are those three terrorists India released in exchange for hostages?

Shashank Bharadwaj -
On December 31, 1999, after seven days, the hostage crisis came to an end as India agreed to release three dreaded terrorists including Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Read more
Media

OfCom: The secretive govt censor that has fined the UK affiliate of Republic Bharat. Why people are rejoicing and what it means

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Office of Communications holds sweeping powers over broadcasting, telecommunications and even postal industries in the UK.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi peddles The Print’s lies about India-Russia relations, gets ‘fact-checked’ by the Russian Embassy in India

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's attempt to mislead people on India-Russia annual summit caused another 'egg-on-the-face' moment for Congress.
Read more
News Reports

Loyola College in Chennai asked to pay Rs 64 lakh compensation to woman who accused Father Xavier Alphonse of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the victim faced abuse and sexual harassment from Father Xavier Alphonse SJ, the Director of the Alumni association.
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump vetoes USD 740 billion annual US defence bill, calls it ‘gift to Russia and China’

OpIndia Staff -
Trump has vetoed the annual US defence bill that was passed with over two third majority in both the Senate and the House.
Read more
World

US President Donald Trump threatens Iran with retaliation after US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets

OpIndia Staff -
The attacks come at a time when tensions are growing tensions between the United States and Iran amidst the last days of Trump’s presidency.
Read more
Opinions

True “wokeness” would see Christian missionaries are engaged in oppression by bringing indigenous culture under monopoly of the church

Abhishek Banerjee -
The missionaries insist that those of Indic faiths have been following the devil. They must give up this ancient culture, including goddess worship, venerating certain animals and forces of nature.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com