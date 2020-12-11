On Wednesday, during a live Q and A session with viewers of Aaj Tak on the issue of anti-farm law agitation, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a provocative reaction from journalist Rohit Sardana.

“If you think people participating in farmer protests are Khalistanis, then why does not ‘your leader’ Modi put everyone in jail?”, Ali asked the Aaj Tak journalist. Rohit Sardana clarified that since Prime Minister Modi is an elected representative, therefore he is also the leader of Shaukat Ali, and not just him. “See! Modi is also your leader. If you believe otherwise, then, you are free to leave,” Sardana dropped his first truth bomb on Ali.

He emphasised, “I have never said that farmers are Khalistani separatists. However, if miscreants are unfurling the Khalistani flag under the garb of farmer protests, then should such people not be apprehended?” Rohit Sardana continued, “Or do you want (the State) to give free hand to (Khalistani elements) just like it was done in case of Shaheen Bagh protestors, who raise anti-national slogans?”

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/Aaj Tak)

Islamist apologists at Alt News miffed over the display of political incorrectness

However, the no-nonsense, straightforward answer of journalist Rohit Sardana did not go down well with Islamist apologists working at Alt News. Islamist sympathiser and serial fake news peddler Pratik Sinha decided to play the victim card, on behalf of Shaukat Ali.

While tagging Aaj Tak founder Aroon Purie and News Director Rahul Kanwal, Sinha cried, “What action will be taken against this anchor of your channel who uses your platform to ask a fellow citizen to go to Pakistan, or says things like “tumhare ko choot di thi…desh virodhi nare lagane ki (you were given the freedom to shout anti-national slogans)” because he belongs to the Muslim community?”

While it makes sense for a miffed Pratik Sinha to address his ‘concerns’ to the founder of the news channel, it did not make sense as to why he would tag a fellow journalist aka Rahul Kanwal, with no managerial powers, working at the same organisation. Netizens are left to wonder whether it was because of Kanwal’s past record wherein he tried to downplay the role of Islamists in creating nuisance in society.

Hello @aroonpurie, @rahulkanwal what action will be taken against this anchor of your channel who uses your platform to ask a fellow citizen to go to Pakistan, or says things like “tumhare ko choot di thi…desh virodhi nare lagane ki” because he belongs to the Muslim community? https://t.co/Tp2e2vibwl — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) December 11, 2020

Nevertheless, Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair too was worried about supposedly ‘normalising hate against minorities’ even though Rohit Sardana had just pointed out the role of Islamist Shaheen Bagh protestors and the Khalistani elements in the anti-farmer agitation.

He opined, “You are giving him your platform to spew venom against minorities and normalising this hate Mr. Aroon Purie. Rohit Sardana is not even hiding his hatred for minorities anymore.”

You are giving him your platform to spew venom against minorities and normalising this hate Mr. @aroonpurie. @sardanarohit is not even hiding his hatred for minorities anymore. 🤢🤮pic.twitter.com/qC10gNpxhh — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 11, 2020

Khalistani slogans in ‘farmer protests’

The ‘farmer’ protest carried out along the Punjab-Haryana border against the recently passed farm bills had seen participation from pro-Khalistani elements, who not only gloated over the assassination of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi but also threatened PM Modi with a similar fate if their demands went unfulfilled.

In one of the videos from the protests, one of the demonstrators could be seen threatening PM Modi with dire consequences if the solution was not reached in the meeting between the farmers and the Centre over the agriculture bills. At several instances, banners of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, one of the fervid proponents of Khalistan, were also held during the protests.

In another video, one of the old demonstrators hailed Pakistani PM Imran Khan while insinuating that PM Modi was the enemy of the protesters. “Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan is our friend. Our enemy is sitting in Delhi,” the man says.

Islamist slogans were earlier raised at Shaheen Bagh

After the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the country has been gripped by riots, violence and arson specifically by the Left and Islamist mobs. A video had surfaced in January from the Shaheen Bagh protest where slogans like “Jinnah Wali Azadi” could be heard.

In the video, the individual on the stage could be heard chanting Azadi slogans. “Hum ladke lenge Azadi. Nehru wali Azadi. Gandhi wali Azadi. Bhagat wali Azadi. Ashfaq wali Azadi. Jinnah wali Azadi. Dilli wali Azadi….”.While one could understand Leftists and Islamists wanting “Nehru wali Azadi” since the cloak of “secularism” that amounted to shameless minority appeasement during the time of Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi, one had to wonder what ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ means when chanted by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

AltNews works as an Islamic propaganda website

In their quest to exonerate perpetrators from the Muslim community, AltNews has employed several methods over the years. Their methods have now almost become predictable and standardised. While subtly peddling Islamic propaganda, AltNews keeps up the veneer of fact-checking to make their propaganda far more palatable to gullible readers, and that, they have the help of the entire ecosystem for their nefarious plans certainly helps move things along.