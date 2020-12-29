Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Six returnees from UK test positive for mutated coronavirus

As per reports, the authorities have conceded that the virus has gone ‘out of control’ in the UK.

OpIndia Staff
Six returnees from UK test positive for new mutated virus strain (representational image courtesy: scroll.in)
Six returnees from the UK who reached India have tested positive for the mutated coronavirus.

Earlier this month, UK discovered a mutated, more transmissible virus strain which prompted the government to impose lockdown. Following this, India also suspended incoming flights from UK till 31st December 2020. All passengers from the UK were being tested and now six of those have tested positive with the new strain.

As per reports, the authorities have conceded that the virus has gone ‘out of control’ in the UK. “Unfortunately the new strain was out of control. We have got to get it under control,” informed UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. The new variant, discovered in September, is said to be 70% more transmissible than its counterpart.

