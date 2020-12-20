Sunday, December 20, 2020
Kerala: Widow of journalist SV Pradeep, who died in a mysterious accident, expresses disappointment over probe

The CCTV footage recovered by the police shows that the journalist was hit by an SML truck. The journalist can be seen on the road while the truck speeded away after crushing him to death.

OpIndia Staff
Widow of journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of communist government and Islamists, has expressed disappointment at the direction of probe of the accident that killed her husband. As per reports, preliminary police findings have found nothing suspicious about the ‘hit-and-run’ case.

Sreeja Nair, Pradeep’s wife, has said that he had faced threats over his reportage and he was being pressurised to withdraw his plea before the court for a CBI probe into the honey-trap case involving minister AK Saseendran. On the basis of initial investigation, the police have ruled out ‘conspiracy’ angle. Sreeja, however, has expressed doubts over the genuineness of accident.

Sreeja said that only after Pradeep’s death it was known that the plea in honeytrap case was withdrawn. She further said that the investigation focussed only on the driver and also urged the police to form a high level team to probe.

A special team will be recreating the accident scene to ascertain whether there is any foul play involved. The accident will be recreated using a Swaraj Mazda lorry. Two professors from the Sree Chitra Tirunal College of Engineering, Pappanamcode will be present during the simulation.

The Kerala-based journalist died mysteriously on Monday evening after he was mowed down by a moving truck in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram.

