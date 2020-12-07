Monday, December 7, 2020
UP police assure protection to Dalit woman after her video accusing Zahid Ali and others of intimidating her with violence goes viral

Ratna Devi aka Gudiya has claimed to be from the Paswan caste and has explained in detail the atrocities committed against her. Ratna Devi has alleged that Muslim thugs have beaten her up with the aim of forcibly capturing her land.

OpIndia Staff
UP police assures protection to a Dalit woman after a video of her lamenting about her ordeal at the hands of Muslim encroachers went viral
Dalit woman's family laments about the harassment meted out by Muslim encroachers (Source: YouTube)
The Uttar Pradesh police has taken cognisance of a viral video of a Dalit woman in which she has accused Muslim strongmen in the village of encroaching her land and forcibly trying to evict her from it.

Responding to the viral video, the official Twitter account of Balrampur police tweeted, “Investigation has been carried out in connection with the case. There is a land dispute between the two parties and a notice has been issued by the Revenue Department. The case is listed for hearing in the court. Peace is prevailing on the spot.”

Dalit woman accuses Muslim strongmen of encroaching her land and threatening her of physical assault

In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the victim, Ratna Devi aka Gudiya has claimed to be from the Paswan caste and has explained in detail the atrocities committed against her. Ratna Devi has alleged that Muslim thugs have beaten her up with the aim of forcibly capturing her land.

Ratna Devi added that the accused have illegally occupied her land and have been constantly harassing her, threatening her with dire consequences. She also claimed that her husband and her children have already been physically assaulted by the accused and even the village head has extended his support to the culprits.

The local police, the woman claims, has not paid heeds to her complaints and she is left with no other option but to leave the village. In the video, Ratna Devi’s husband points to the house of Zahid Ali, Chand Ali, Sattar Ali, Pir Ali and Subrati, who live in front of their house, stating that they want to encroach on their land.

After the video went viral, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s information adviser Shalabh Mani Tripathi, taking cognizance of the case, directed the UP police to ensure strict action. Following this, the police and local administration swung into action and initiated action in this regard.

Senior UP Police officials visit Dalit woman’s house, assure her of action against the culprits

After the Balaram police took cognisance of the matter on Twitter, senior police officials also paid a visit to the woman’s house, checking on her if she is still facing some problem. The video of the meeting between the senior police officials and the complainant was shared on Twitter.

The woman has requested the police officials to clear the encroachment on her land. The senior police officials assured her that her complaints regarding the encroachment and harassment by the accused will be taken care off. They have also shared their personal contact details with the woman in case her issues are not addressed by the local police officials.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
