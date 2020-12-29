Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Donald Trump voted most admired man in USA for 2020, ends Obama’s 12 year reign

Three per cent named National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, while 2 per cent said Pope Francis.

OpIndia Staff
Amidst the presidential transition in the United States of America, a Gallup poll released on Tuesday reveals that Donald Trump, the outgoing President of America, has been voted as the most admired man in USA for the year 2020, unseating his predecessor Barack Obama who had held on to the title for the last 12 years. The president and his predecessor tied last year.

Donald Trump has made it to the top ten’s list 10 times

While asking respondents about their most admired man for 2020, eighteen per cent of the survey’s respondents named Trump as their most admired man, compared to 15 per cent who named Obama and 6 per cent who named President-elect Joe Biden. Three per cent named National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, while 2 per cent said Pope Francis.

According to report, this is the 10th time that Trump’s name has appeared among the top 10. Before entering the political sphere, he made the list in 1988, 1989, 1990 and 2011. Biden made only his second appearance in the top 10 after making to the list in 2018.

Michelle Obama becomes the most admired woman for 2020

Meanwhile, according to a Gallup poll, former first lady Michelle Obama has topped the list of the most admired woman for 2020, bagging the place for the third time in a row with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris coming in second with 6 per cent.

First lady Melania Trump came in third among most-admired women with 4 per cent, followed by media mogul Oprah Winfrey with 3 per cent, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Queen Elizabeth II with 2 per cent. US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and environmental activist Greta Thunberg both finished with 1 percent.

Pollsters surveyed 1,018 adults from December 1 to 17. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

