The Presidency of the United States still hangs very much in the balance as any outcome is likely to be challenged in the Courts. Democratic nominee Joe Biden certainly seems poised to win but sitting US President Donald Trump has made it very clear that the Supreme Court will be involved in the process. With uncertainty over the Presidency, chaos looms large over the horizon.

Thus, while Joe Biden is tweeting like a Buddhist Monk, his Democratic comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics. At a time when Biden is saying, “We are not enemies, we are Americans,” prominent members of the Democrat party and their elite support base are making lists of those they perceive to have helped Donald Trump so that they can be adequately punished.

The most prominent Democrat to have given voice to that idea is, perhaps, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She said on Twitter, “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future”.

AOC tweets

It’s not clear what she means by ‘complicity’. Donald Trump is an elected President after all. AOC appears to give one the impression that ‘Trump sycophants’ are guilty of performing the duty they were either appointed or elected to perform. And it’s not clear who she means by ‘sycophants’. Is she referring to only those people who served in the Trump administration? Or does it include Trump supporters on social media as well?

AOC did receive a lot of criticism from people on social media for her insane remarks but that does not appear to have deterred her spirits. She responded, “Lol at the “party of personal responsibility” being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years”. AOC and her squad call themselves ‘Democratic Socialists’ but one gets the impression there might be gulags involved in a Democratic Socialist regime as well.

Enthusiastic supporters of AOC have come up with a plan to ensure that no ‘Trump sycophant’ goes unpunished. A ‘Trump Accountability Project’ (TAP) has been established to document the names of every administration staffer, campaign staffer bundler and lawyer who worked for US President Donald Trump. In the prevailing political climate in the USA, it’s hard not to see it as a hitlist for radical leftists.

The Trump Accountability Project

The objective of TAP is “to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did.” If this gives readers the uneasy feeling that the whole thing could soon devolve into totalitarian nightmare, they have every reason to believe so. What’s astonishing is that no one is even pretending to hide their sinister agenda.

Jennifer Rubin, a prominent supporter of Joe Biden and Washington Post and MSNBC columnist, asserted that any Republican “now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into “polite” society. We have a list.” This is after Democrats en masse refused to recognise the results of the 2016 presidential elections and blamed Russia for Trump’s victory.

Jennifer Rubin tweet

But it appears clear that the TAP will not limit itself to Trump administration officials and will include everyone who voted for Donald Trump as well. In the run-up to the elections, harassment of Trump supporters was a familiar sight. One Trump supporter was even murdered by a far-left goon. Thus, even if Donald Trump eventually loses the elections, the war against Trumpians will certainly continue. In such a scenario, the chaos in the United States appears to be far from over.

The TAP will be directed against every Trump supporter

Democrats have justified widespread looting and rioting in the run up to the 2020 US Presidential Elections. It appears their crusade will certainly not end with a Joe Biden victory. The geriatric Democrat has campaigned on the promise to return normalcy to the United States but it appears almost certain that his Democratic comrades will make that job very difficult.

Will ‘Sleepy Joe’ be able to maintain a check on the radical leftists within his party? It remains to be seen. However, it is very likely that he will have to spend a significant amount of his time fighting the radical elements within his own party while combating Republicans simultaneously if he does wish to restore normalcy. However, given the uncertainty still looming large over election results, things could take a turn for the worse in the short-term.

It is also unclear what precise form the punishment for Trump supporters might take if Joe Biden decides to relinquish power to the radical leftists in the Democratic party. Phony Tribunals may be set to legitimise the whole process and imprisonment may not be a stretch too far. There have been occasions in the past when Bernie supporters have attempted to assassinate Republicans as well and the list being drawn up may serve as hitlists for leftist terrorists.