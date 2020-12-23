Wednesday, December 23, 2020
West Bengal: Violence breaks out between TMC workers and followers of Suvendu Adhikari; BJP workers also join in

Suvendu Adhikari, along with other TMC leaders, had recently joined the BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Midnapore

OpIndia Staff
Clashes erupts between Suvendhu Adhikari's followers and TMC after former's rally passes through Ramnagar in East Midnapore
Mamata Banerjee(L), Suvendu Adhikari(R)
Days after former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP, clashes erupted allegedly between his followers and the TMC workers. The violence reportedly took place in Ramnagar area of East Midnapore during a rally organised by Suvendu Adhikari.

As per a Times Now report, BJP workers also joined in the clashes between the TMC workers and Suvendu Adhikari’s followers. The cause of the violence is ascribed to unseemly gestures allegedly made by the participants of Adhikari’s rally while they were passing through the TMC office in Ramnagar. This touched off a minor scuffle between the two sides which quickly escalated into full-blown violence.

The report states that stone-pelting, incidents of physical assault and clashes were witnessed during the violence. At least 3 people have reportedly sustained injuries in the violence.

Suvendu Adhikari joins the BJP in presence of Union HM Amit Shah

The clashes between the TMC side and Adhikari’s supporters come just days after the former TMC leader had joined the saffron fold in presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19. Along with Adhikari, 9 MLAs, an MP, and a former MP joined the BJP at a rally in Midnapore.

Suvendu Adhikari, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Shilbhadra Dutta, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu, and Banasri Maity joined the BJP ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

West Bengal politics marred with violence against the opposition and dissenting voices

The spate of violence in West Bengal has become a recurrent theme in the political landscape of the state, especially after the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats of the total 42 in the General Assembly elections in 2019. Since then, opposition political leaders are targeted by the TMC leaders.

Recently, BJP President JP Nadda’s rally was attacked by the TMC supporters and in which senior BJP leaders were injured. Besides, other opposition political leaders, who have dared to raise opinions at odds with the incumbent TMC regime have also been targeted, with many of them found dead under mysterious circumstances.

