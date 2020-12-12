Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he was ‘saddened and upset’ by his father Yograj Singh’s hate speech during the ongoing farmer protests in NCR and added that his ideologies are not similar to that of his father.

Yuvraj Singh, who turned 39 today, took to Twitter to clarify his stand on the latest controversy surrounding his father Yograj Singh. The former cricketer also said that he wished for a speedy resolution of the ongoing conflict between farmers and the central government.

“Birthdays are an opportunity to fulfil a wish or desire and this birthday, rather than celebrating, I only wish and pray for a swift resolution of the ongoing talks between our farmers and our government” Yuvraj posted on Twitter.

He further said that he wished to clarify that his father’s remarks have been made in an individual capacity and their ideologies are not the same in any manner.

Yuvraj Singh also urged the citizens of India to continue to take necessary precautions against the Covid-19 virus and infection as our society continues to fight against the pandemic. “Undoubtedly, farmers are the lifeblood of the nation and he believed that the problem could be resolved through peaceful dialogue,” Yuvraj Singh said in a statement on Twitter.

Yuvraj Singh also said that the farmers are demanding the right thing and the government should listen to them. “It is really high time that the government should come up with solutions in this regard and I back all those sportspersons who are returning their prestigious award,” Yograj said.

The clarification from Yuvraj Singh comes after his father Yograj Singh had recently made a vile speech against Hindus, especially women during the ongoing farmers protests along the Haryana-Punjab border.

However, the clarification by Yuvraj Singh is being seen as a hogwash by many since it comes several days after the controversy broke out and the shocking speech was made by his father. Also, several people noted that evenjhough he is trying to distance himself from his father, he is still supporting the falsehoods being spread in the name of the farm bills by vested interests and thus, doubted his genuineness.

Father of Yuvraj Singh, Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus

Recently, addressing a gathering of protestors at the farmer rally at the national capital, Yograj Singh had made an abhorrent speech targeting Hindus. The videos had gone viral where Singh was not only heard humiliating Hindus but also making some extremely repugnant remarks against Hindu women.

While giving a speech at the ongoing farmer protests at the outskirts of Delhi, Singh remarked on Hindu women saying “Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi” (their women were sold for two cents). When their women and daughters were abducted by people like Ahmed Shah Durrani and sold off for a paltry sum, it was we Sikhs who saved them. These are the people who have betrayed us. This community has been slaves for thousands of years,” said Yograj Singh.

While attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for being Gujaratis, Yograj Singh said, “I have spent 15 years with Gujaratis in Mumbai. These people would take a u-turn even if they swore on their mothers, sisters, and daughters.”

Mentioning terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Yograj urged the farmers to raise another Bhindranwale amongst themselves. “Every person here is a ‘Jarnail.’ If you want to save Punjab, ensure that power is in your hands. If the power is in your hand, you will see a new sun rising from the land of Punjab,” he said.

Earlier, Yograj Singh had also justified death threats to PM Modi. He further accused the central government of carrying out ‘atrocities’ worse than those carried out by barbaric invaders like Babur, Aurangzeb and the British.

Days after his vile rant against Hindus, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri had dropped the former cricketer and actor from his directorial movie The Kashmir Files.