Saturday, January 23, 2021
Home News Reports AAP MLA Somnath Bharti sentenced to 2 years in jail for assaulting AIIMS staff,...
LawNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti sentenced to 2 years in jail for assaulting AIIMS staff, soon gets bail from High Court

As per the prosecution, Bharti, along with 300 others, demolished the fence of a boundary wall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) on 9 September 2016 in Delhi with a JCB operator.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi court sentences AAP MLA Somnath Bharti to 2 years in jail for assaulting AIIMS staff
AAP leader Somnath Bharti(Source: Hindustan Times)
14

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi today sentenced AAP MLA Somnath Bharti to 2 years in jail for assaulting the AIIMS security staff in a case registered in 2016. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on the AAP leader by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey.

However, the Malviya Nagar MLA was granted bail to enable him to file an appeal before the High Court against his conviction in the case and jail term.

As per the prosecution, Bharti, along with 300 others, demolished the fence of a boundary wall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) on 9 September 2016 in Delhi with a JCB operator.

Delhi Court finds AAP MLA Somnath Bharti guilty in AIIMS assault case

The court had yesterday found Bharti guilty of manhandling security personnel at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inciting a mob to damage a part of the boundary wall of the hospital.

“The court is of the considered view that the prosecution has duly proved its case beyond all reasonable doubt against accused Somnath Bharti,” the magistrate said.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey found Bharti guilty for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 147 (rioting).under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assaulting a government employee and obstructing his work and damaging the government property.

Furthermore, the court also found Bharti guilty under section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The offence carries a maximum punishment of 5 years of imprisonment.

Additionally, the court acquitted Jagat Saini, Dalip Jha, Sandeep alias Sonu and Rakesh Pandey, who were all accused in the case. In 2016, the Chief Security Officer of AIIMS had lodged a complaint at the Hauz Khas police station regarding the assault.

In his defence, Bharti said in the court that the police officials and other witnesses had testified against him to falsely implicate him in the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

How Congress spread lies about a woman being beaten up by goons in ‘lawless UP’ while the police did nothing: Read what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, a video of a pleading lady requesting UP Police officers to save her from two assailants was doing the rounds on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Stripped, hung upside down, one other beaten with pipe and still in their custody: 5 big revelations by ‘Masked Man’ Yogesh about farmer leaders

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, however, masked man Yogesh has made revelations that would give everyone cause for immense concern.
Read more

Farmers threatened to kill if Yogesh didn’t lie and implicate Haryana police, said have already killed others: Watch exclusive confession of ‘masked man’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A person identified as Yogesh, who was detained by the Haryana police on Friday said the farmers at Singhu border threatened to kill him

Islamists attack IAS-turned-Islamist-turned-politician Shah Faesal after he takes u-turn to praise Modi’s vaccine diplomacy

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, it was reported that Shah Faesal has been informed by authorities that his resignation has not been accepted.

Masked man claims he was ‘assigned’ to shoot farmers, farm leader helps him remember his confession

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The masked man claimed that he and others were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and unleash violence during farmers protest

Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa alleges Delhi Police smashed his car’s windscreen, video tells a completely different story: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa smashes the windscreen of his own car with a hockey stick, alleges Delhi police did it

Recently Popular

Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.
Read more
News Reports

How Brazil thanked India for sending Coronavirus vaccine doses: Pawan Putra Hanuman

OpIndia Staff -
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country.
Read more
Media

Left-wing fury at Vir Sanghvi shows just how much ‘liberals’ hate Hindus

Abhishek Banerjee -
Vir Sanghvi published a column about the ‘shameful persecution’ of Munawar Faruqui and the ‘bogus controversy’ around Tandav
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
Crime

Elephant in viral video where a forest official was seen crying profusely over its death was injured by burning tyre in horrific attack: Details

OpIndia Staff -
An elephant has died in Masinagudi in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu after locals attempted to chase it away with fire.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti sentenced to 2 years in jail for assaulting AIIMS staff, soon gets bail from High Court

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi Court had found AAP MLA Somnath Bharti guilty of manhandling security personnel at the AIIMS and sentenced him thereof
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’ propagate scripted drama of ‘plot to murder farmers’ even as ‘masked man’ says he was tortured by farmer leaders to lie

OpIndia Staff -
A raft of liberals took to social media websites to spread the lies peddled by the masked man, now identified as Yogesh Singh
Read more
Fact-Check

How Congress spread lies about a woman being beaten up by goons in ‘lawless UP’ while the police did nothing: Read what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, a video of a pleading lady requesting UP Police officers to save her from two assailants was doing the rounds on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

India sees Yogi Adityanath as PM Modi’s successor, Rahul Gandhi stands nowhere: Survey

OpIndia Staff -
As per the India Today Mood of the Nation survey, Rahul Gandhi virtually is no challenge to PM Narendra Modi
Read more
WTF News

Texas AG sues President Joe Biden over ‘unlawful and perilous’ freeze on the deportation of illegal immigrants: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden is facing trouble as his administration is now being sued by Texas over its decision to freeze deportation of illegal immigrants.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters in Uttarakhand show complete disregard for lives of policemen, protesting Congress workers in MP force police to use water cannons

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers were up for a rude shock while organising a march from Jawahar Chowk to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

TRP row: Times Network ‘contemplates’ to sue BARC, alleges ‘large scale manipulation’ to help Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
Times Network alleges that BARC officials had 'manually reduced' the ratings of Times Now to help Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Stripped, hung upside down, one other beaten with pipe and still in their custody: 5 big revelations by ‘Masked Man’ Yogesh about farmer leaders

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, however, masked man Yogesh has made revelations that would give everyone cause for immense concern.
Read more
News Reports

Disagreements emerge between China and Pakistan over CPEC project funding as Pakistan seeks concession on loan interest

OpIndia Staff -
The countries are facing disagreement over the ML-1 railway project and the special economic zones under the CPEC.
Read more
News Reports

Photos of 4 ‘farmer’ leaders recovered from ‘masked man’ Yogesh, planted by farmers to make the fake murder plot believable: Details

OpIndia Staff -
'Masked man' Yogesh Singh was propped by the 'farmer' leaders claiming that he was part of a plot to murder four farmer leaders
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com