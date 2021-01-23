The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi today sentenced AAP MLA Somnath Bharti to 2 years in jail for assaulting the AIIMS security staff in a case registered in 2016. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on the AAP leader by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey.

However, the Malviya Nagar MLA was granted bail to enable him to file an appeal before the High Court against his conviction in the case and jail term.

As per the prosecution, Bharti, along with 300 others, demolished the fence of a boundary wall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) on 9 September 2016 in Delhi with a JCB operator.

The court had yesterday found Bharti guilty of manhandling security personnel at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inciting a mob to damage a part of the boundary wall of the hospital.

“The court is of the considered view that the prosecution has duly proved its case beyond all reasonable doubt against accused Somnath Bharti,” the magistrate said.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey found Bharti guilty for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 147 (rioting).under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assaulting a government employee and obstructing his work and damaging the government property.

Furthermore, the court also found Bharti guilty under section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The offence carries a maximum punishment of 5 years of imprisonment.

Additionally, the court acquitted Jagat Saini, Dalip Jha, Sandeep alias Sonu and Rakesh Pandey, who were all accused in the case. In 2016, the Chief Security Officer of AIIMS had lodged a complaint at the Hauz Khas police station regarding the assault.

In his defence, Bharti said in the court that the police officials and other witnesses had testified against him to falsely implicate him in the case.