In a heartfelt video published by actor Gurmeet Choudhary on Twitter on Monday, he announced that he will make a generous contribution for the construction of a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“You must have seen me in the character of Lord Ram and in different other characters but I truly believe that whatever I have achieved in life is due to Him. ‘Ramayan’ was my first ever serial on TV and I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart. And I want to share something beautiful with you today,” the actor said in the video.

While narrating a story from the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’, Gurmeet said, “When Hanuman crossed the sea to meet Maa Sita in Lanka, he was pleased to know that she was safe. He then carried her message and returned to Lord Ram with the news that Maa Sita has been found. On learning about her whereabouts, Shri Ram became emotional and wanted to reward Hanuman. But, he had nothing to give as he has been on exile for 14 years. As such, Lord Ram hugged Hanuman and blessed him with all his heart. And Hanuman was overjoyed.”

“So, now that the temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in Ayodhya, it is important that we too get the blessings of Lord Ram. I want to request all of you to come forward and donate for this noble cause. Although I never had the opportunity to ever visit Ayodhya, this time I will be going there with my entire family and seek his blessings. I again request you to contribute for the Ram Mandir construction. Jai Shri Ram!” Gurmeet Choudhary concluded.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has already announced that the Temple will be built through voluntary donations by Hindus. A campaign has also been launched to invite donations for the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir.

Gurmeet Choudhary had played the role of Lord Ram in the hugely popular show ‘Ramayan’ in Imagine TV which started in 2008. Actress Debina Bonnerjee had played the role of Maa Sita. Gurmeet and Debina had married in 2011.

President Kovind, actor Akshay Kumar and many others donate for Ram Mandir construction

The Ram Mandir trust and VHP have started a nationwide fund collection drive called ‘Sri Ram Mandir Nidhi Sankalan Abhiyan’ where they take out rallies and go from door to door to collect funds. On Sunday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has announced that he will make a contribution towards the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In a heartwarming video message, the actor also appealed to people to contribute as per their capabilities so that coming generation continue to be inspired by Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram.

Producer Manish Mundra has also donated Rs. 1 crore towards the same and donations are pouring across the country for the Ram Mandir. One can also contribute towards Ram Mandir construction through the official website of the trust.

President of India Ramnanth Kovind had also recently donated Rs 5 lakhs from his personal funds for the construction of the Ram Temple.