Film producer Manish Mundra has volunteered to pay an amount of Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. According to Bhaskar, Mundra is one of the three people who have promised to donate Rs 1 crore for the temple.

Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas Treasurer Govind Giri Maharaj said that a trust has also promised to donate Rs 1 crore and three other persons have promised to collect Rs 1 crore each and donate it for the temple construction. He said that a campaign will be launched on January 13 next year which will continue till February 27. The campaign will aim at collecting donations from people across the country for the construction of the temple.

Mundra gave Rs 3 crore for ventilators during the pandemic

In March this year when Covid-19 cases were surging in the country, Manish Mundra, who has produced movies like Masaan and Newton, donated a whopping Rs 3 crore for arranging about 70 ventilators. He said that he would identify the hospitals that needed aid. He identified six cities of Bangalore, Jaipur, Cochin, Deoghar and Mumbai where the ventilators could be set up.

Donated money to Delhi-riots victims’ help initiative

In the same month, Manish Mundra donated an amount of Rs 10 lakh for the rehabilitation of the victims of the anti-Hindu riots that broke out following the anti-CAA protests earlier this year. The donation went to an initiative launched by BJP leader Kapil Mishra to provide financial assistance to the victims.

Donated 1000 disposable beds to Mumbai hospitals

When the cases of Covid-19 were on the rise leading to shortage of infrastructure and equipment in hospitals, Mundra donated a thousand disposable beds to a Mumbai hospital.

Mundra displayed exemplary generosity and humility during the times of the Wuhan virus pandemic. Apart from the abovementioned gestures, he has been involved in lot of humanitarian work during the pandemic including mass distribution of PPE kits and serving food packages to the needy. Speaking to OpIdia, Mundra had said that his motive behind all the work he has been doing was to help the country particularly the medical staff who have been fighting the pandemic at the frontline.