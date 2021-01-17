Sunday, January 17, 2021
Updated:

Watch: Akshay Kumar announces donation towards construction of Ram Mandir through a heartwarming video message

In a heartwarming video message, the actor also appealed to people to contribute as per their capabilities so that coming generation continue to be inspired by Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram.

OpIndia Staff
Akshay Kumar announces donation for Bhavya Ram Mandir construction
Image Credit: PTI
708

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has announced that he will make a contribution towards the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In a heartwarming video message, the actor also appealed to people to contribute as per their capabilities so that coming generation continue to be inspired by Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram.

During the video message, Akshay Kumar narrated the story of the famous squirrel which etched itself across the memories of the Hindu Civilization by contributing towards the construction of the Ram Setu.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has already announced that the Temple will be built through voluntary donations by Hindus. A campaign has also been launched to invite donations for the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir.

Producer Manish Mundra has also donated Rs. 1 crore towards the same and donations are pouring across the country for the Ram Mandir. One can also contribute towards Ram Mandir construction through the official website of the trust.

Searched termsAkshay Kumar Ram Mandir
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

