An actress named Preity Talreja has alleged domestic violence by her husband. She has posted photos and videos as evidence on social media. Along with physical violence, she has accused her husband of forced conversion, physical and mental abuse. The woman further claimed that despite presenting evidence, the police is not registering a case in the matter against her husband ‘Abhijeet Petkar’. The police allegedly gave her only an NC and said it is a family matter.

This is how it started no mother can see her daughter abused such way she came down running to help me it’s ok with what pov ppl give I know the truth ppl were present at that moment that’s eye witness we have I still stand for myself 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nPnhruUfeG — Preity talreja (@preitytalreja) January 5, 2021

Preity started posting her ordeal on social media on December 29, 2020. At first, she informed that she had filed a complaint at Khadakpada police station, but police did not file FIR. She tagged Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and said that she had filed a complaint against her husband. She alleged that he cheated on the pretext of love and used her. She further alleged that her husband and his friends organized a fake Nikah (Muslim marriage ceremony) and convinced her that she was officially married.

Respected cm sir I have filed a complaint against My husband who has cheated me in the name of love and used me and arranged a fake muslim marriage to convince me that I am his wife officially I have been mentally and physically tortured @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT — Preity talreja (@preitytalreja) January 1, 2021

Talreja further added that while her husband is not letting police file an FIR based on her complaint, she cannot procure the marriage certificate as her marriage took place in a mosque. She said that her husband is a Muslim and there is no proof of conversion. However, he uses Abhijeet Petkar on his legal documents. She also shared a video of her assault on Twitter. She said that police at Khadpara police station saw the evidence she presented but did not file a complaint.

Talreja claimed her husband is a Muslim and there is no proof he had converted but still used Hindu name

On January 4, the actress wrote, “In India if a woman commits suicide, the system gets in a hurry to punish even innocents but when she’s alive and fighting for justice she’s only harrassed.” She further alleged that her husband does not like her first daughter visiting her house and staying with her.

Feeling depressed and troubled, she wrote, “I want Justice I am born Hindu will die as a Hindu it’s my request to all ppl [people] pls [please] don’t leave your daughters.” She further added that her family is with her and people can say whatever they want.

Talreja has also uploaded a video on Youtube where she wrote the whole ordeal. She said that she married Petkar as he showed her his innocent side and claimed that his ex-wife tortured him. He told her he had no parents. When there were some fights between her ex-husband and her, Petkar promised her to give her a better life and convinced her to get a divorce.

Description of the video uploaded by Talreja in which she tells her ordeal

She also claimed that he promised to take care of her daughter. However, he said that because he was a Muslim, she had to marry her under Muslim law and allegedly arranged a fake marriage with his friends’ help. Talreja further claimed that she had caught him multiple times dating his female students.

The actress has stated that she has been violently abused by this Petkar and he had even assaulted her mother and daughter.

Support from netizens

After learning about the case, netizens came in support of Talreja and demanded swift action against her husband. They tracked a man named Abhijeet Petkar and shared his photos on social media. In one of these photos, he was seen standing with an ulema. In most of the posts, he had written ‘Alhamdulillah’, a phrase often used by Muslims.

He told her that he has accepted islam and he only believes allah as his god and has been awarded by islamic organisations pic.twitter.com/4bf4G3ZOst — Jatin Sharma (@ramjairamshri) January 4, 2021

We are with you @preitytalreja.

This inhumane treatment, forced conversion & everything that we spoke about isn’t acceptable. These Zakir Naik chelas needs a lesson for life.@Dev_Fadnavis @KiritSomaiya @ChitraKWagh @BJP4Maharashtra will make sure you get the justice you deserve. pic.twitter.com/dSEsWRG0LE — Sunaina Holey (@SunainaHoley) January 5, 2021

Priety, in posts has urged people to take her as an example before letting women in their lives walk on the wrong path.