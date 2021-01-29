Anna Hazare has called off his agitation against the recently passed farm laws after a meeting with former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier, he had announced that he will sit on an indefinite fast at his hometown Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra from January 30.

Anna Hazare has said that he has called off the protest after the central government decided to work on 15 core issues.

The 84-year-old activist had said earlier that the government was not sensitive towards the demands of farmers. “I have been agitating for important demands of farmers for the last four years. It seems like the government is not taking proper decision on the issue of farmers. The government is not sensitive towards the farmers,” he had said in a press statement.

Anna Hazare stated, “We have kept our demands before the Central Government time and again. I have written letters to the Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister five times in the last three months. Representatives of the government are discussing the matter but they haven’t reached proper solution regarding the demands so far.”

“So, I will start a fast from the Yadavbaba Temple in Ralegan-Siddhi on January 30, the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination,” he had stated. Anna Hazare announced today that the fast has now been adjourned.