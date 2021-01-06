Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Australia: NSW Government asks citizens to avoid sex during COVID and say ‘hello’ to ‘mutual masturbation’, with social distancing and masks

The Government of New South Wales in Australia has recommended citizens that, as a preventive measure against COVID-19, they engage in "mutual masturbation" with others instead of intercourse. The "mutual masturbation" suggested here does not involve any contact with the other person.

OpIndia Staff
Australia: NSW Government asks citizens to avoid sex during COVID and say 'hello' to 'mutual masturbation', with social distancing and masks
Image Credit: Pixabay
The Government of New South Wales in Australia has recommended citizens that, as a preventive measure against COVID-19, they engage in "mutual masturbation" with others instead of intercourse. The "mutual masturbation" suggested here does not involve any contact with the other person.

The guidelines, published in November 2020 on the government website ‘Play Safe’ that discusses sexual health, begin by saying, “Let’s start by saying that the only truly safe sex to be having right now is solo sex. But, if you’ve decided that sex with other people is something you simply can’t live without….then say hello to mutual masturbation.”

Benefits of mutual masturbation as per the NSW Government
Benefits of mutual masturbation as per the NSW Government

It continues, “One method of mutual masturbation is the act of pleasuring yourself in front of a partner. Whilst some people consider mutual stimulation (hand jobs, fingering etc) as mutual masturbation, what we’re talking about here involves no contact with the other person.”

The guidelines issued by the NSW Government also highlight the “benefits” of “mutual masturbation” which come across as a joke. They include no risk of sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies and “You take away the pressure. No more worrying about the other person, but instead, you get to focus on your own pleasure”. A third benefit is described as, “You’ll also learn a lot about what your partner likes simply by watching and learning. What better way to get prepared for when sex is back on the table?”

The guidelines also has recommendations on how to engage in “mutual masturbation” safely, which also come across as a joke. They include observing “a minimum of 1.5 metres at all times” and “Consider wearing masks to minimise the risk of COVID-19 even further, or even take the fun online”.

NSW health guidelines on how to engage in “mutual masturbation” safely

It is not clear how many citizens would be willing to follow such recommendations. However, observable reality suggests that the chances of following these bizarre guidelines is close to nil or thereabouts.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

