Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy attacked by TMC workers. Here is what we know so far

The incident took place during a roadshow that was scheduled from Orphanganj Road to the BJP headquarters in Kolkata. When the procession crossed the Watganj area, BJP's convoy came under a volley of stones and shoes, hurled by TMC workers from an adjoining stage.

OpIndia Staff
WB: Shoe hurled at the convoy of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, TMC blamed
Shoe hurled at the car (left), Kailash Vijayvargiya (right), images via New Indian Express and Aaj Tak
3

On Monday, the convoy of BJP National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice-president Mukul Roy and Brrackpore MP Arjun Singh was attacked during a roadshow in Watganj area of Kolkata in West Bengal.

The incident took place during a roadshow that was scheduled from Orphanganj Road to the BJP headquarters in Kolkata. However, when the procession crossed the Watganj area, their convoy came under a volley of stones and shoes, hurled by TMC workers from an adjoining stage. Reportedly, the roadshow had to be cut short as the police had earlier denied permission for the same. The cops tried to pacify the miffed party workers from both sides and brought the situation under control.

BJP Chief (West Bengal) had earlier said that the saffron party would take out the procession, irrespective of police permission as the cops have a history of withholding permissions to BJP. Nevertheless, BJP leaders met at newly-inducted Shovan Chatterjee’s residence on Sunday and decided to go ahead with the roadshow.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/ India Today)

Kailash Vijayvargiya, who sustained minor injuries during the attack, stated that the roadshow was conducted peacefully till Hastings as they were not granted permission to hold the procession from Alipore to Central Kolkata. “However, some TMC workers hurled shoes and stones at us. Our workers showed restraint as we do not want to respond to provocations. We will not respond to violence with violence. We will respond through votes,” he added.

Convoy of JP Nadda, Kailash Vijayvargiya attacked by TMC goons

Last month, JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was attacked when the senior leaders were headed towards Diamond Harbour to meet party cadres. Videos had surfaced where protestors carrying Trinamool Congress flags were seen throwing stones and bricks at Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car, while the state police stood like mute spectators.

Sharing the same video which showed cracked windshields and pieces of bricks hurled at the car he was travelling in, Vijayvargiya called the attack an abject failure of the WB police working at the behest of Mamata Banerjee government. Speaking at a public rally, BJP President JP Nadda had condemned the attacks. He said that they were only saved because they had bullet-proof vehicles. He added that there was no administration or law and order in Bengal.

