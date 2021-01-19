Canadian MP Tim Uppal, Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown, and the MPP for Brampton South, Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria have nominated Khalistani organisation Khalsa Aid for the Nobel Peace Prize for its ‘humanitarian work’.

A letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, dated January 14, states, “Khalsa Aid became the first-ever cross-border international humanitarian aid organization based on the Sikh principle of ‘recognizing the whole human race as one’. Founded by Ravinder (Ravi) Singh, who was struck by the plight of the refugees in Kosovo in 1999, the charity has been providing support around the world to victims of natural and man-made disasters such as floods, earthquakes, famine, and war for over 20 years. They have been able to provide crucial aid to millions of people around the world.”

The letter said, “As the Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods in the Parliament of Canada, I am honored to nominate Khalsa Aid for the Nobel Peace Prize, with support from the Honourable Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South and Mayor of Brampton, His Worship Patrick Brown. Khalsa Aid is an international NGO with the aim to provide humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones around the world.”

Khalsa Aid is a shady organisation that is suspected to be a front organisation for the Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The NIA had registered a case in this regard in December 2012, alleging that Khalsa Aid was suspected to be one of the organisations linked to the BKI funding the Indian BKI members to commit terror acts in the country.

Recently, Khalsa Aid had set up massage centers at the farmers’ protests in makeshift spaces at the Singhu border raising suspicions that the protests might be a well-thought-out conspiracy by the secessionists to revive Khalistani sentiments by engendering resentment among people against the Modi government.

Babbar Khalsa intends to create an independent Sikh state in India through violent means and is responsible for several terror attacks in the country resulting in many civilian deaths. The Trump administration had declared BKI a threat to American interests.

The NIA had summoned the organisation recently for questioning in connection with the ‘Sikhs For Justice Referendum’ case.