Friday, January 8, 2021
Home Social Media 'Only attractive women are raped': Congress leader's old sexist tweets go viral, he defends...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Only attractive women are raped’: Congress leader’s old sexist tweets go viral, he defends himself saying ‘I was a journalist then’: Details

In a 2013 Tweet, Nizami is seen asserting that "Only attractive women are raped." Another tweet of his says, "Women provoke sexual assault by their appearance. Sexual attractiveness is the primary reason why a rapist selects a victim."

OpIndia Staff
Congress lader Salman Nizami with Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Salman Nizam's old tweets have surfaced on the social media, image via India TV News
13

Salman Nizami, a Congress leader from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is often seen on Twitter sharing anti-BJP rants and spreading fake news. Today, he had claimed that the man who waved the Indian Tricolour at yesterday’s Capitol Hill protests is a ‘Modi supporter who is marching arm in arm with Trump supporters ‘to end democracy’.

Salman Nizami’s tweet

Nizam also claimed that PM Modi had raised the slogan ‘Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar’ and thus had ‘campaigned for another head of state’. Both his claims are false. Vincent Xavier, the man who waved the flag, is an engineer from Kerala who lives in the USA. He is a member of the Republican Party and been a supporter of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too. Also, his claims that PM Modi had given the ‘Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar’ slogan to endorse Trump are wrong and baseless.

Twitter users have now found a number of old tweets by Nizami which are extremely sexist and misogynist in nature. Nizami has been found making bizarre speculations about the violent crimes against women, asserting that women themselves are responsible for fir it.

In a 2013 Tweet, Nizami is seen asserting that “Only attractive women are raped.”

In another 2013 Tweet, Nizami is seen claiming, “Women provoke sexual assault by their appearance. Sexual attractiveness is the primary reason why a rapist selects a victim.”

Image via Twitter

Not just the attractiveness of women, Nizami has also blamed women for getting raped. As per Nizami, women who ‘dress provocatively’ are asking for trouble.

image via Twitter

After the old tweets were widely shared on social media today, Nizami has deleted them and has been blocking people who are asking him about the tweets.

Interestingly, Salman then took to Twitter to offer a rather ridiculous explanation for his terrible tweets. He said that the tweets from 2013 were in response to other politicians and he was a “journalist” at the time. Salman seems to think that being a journalist sure gives you a pass to talk a lot of rubbish.

Tweet by Congress leader

Nizami is said to be a close aid of Congress prince Rahul Gandhi. As per reports, in 2014, he was appointed as the joint secretary of the J and K Pradesh Congress Committee at Rahul’s behest. On Twitter, Nizami has been a habitual fake news peddler who spreads misinformation against the Modi government. In the past, Nizam had also shared anti-India, secessionist tweets and had openly idolised terrorist Afzal Guru.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress leader rapist, Congress leader rape accused, sexist misogynist
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Did CNN apply racist criteria to decide which countries are ‘world leaders’ following the Capitol Hill violence?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Following yesterday’s violence at the US Capitol building, CNN did a run down of world leaders who had condemned the incident
Read more
Opinions

Why ‘liberals’ want Vincent Xavier’s head on a pike: They thought he was Hindu and because he held a Tiranga

K Bhattacharjee -
A man was spotted waving the Indian Flag during the storming of Capitol Hill. He turned out to be Vincent Xavier.
Read more

TMC termites eating up party from inside: Sourav Ganguly’s family friend and TMC leader opens front ahead of 2021 elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Vaishali Dalmiya's criticism of corruption prevalent in TMC has given rise to the speculations of Sourav Ganguly joining BJP

Man carrying Indian flag among Trump supporters was not a ‘Hindu supremacist’ as imagined by liberals: What we know about Vincent Xavier

Social Media Fact-Check Shashank Bharadwaj -
Vincent Xavier has tweeted saying that many Trump supporters and voters, originally hailing from countries like India, Korea, Iran etc, were a part of the protests exercising their right.

Was a Hindu man holding a saffron flag present during the violence that erupted at Capitol Hill? A fact-check

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Liberals insinuated that "Hindu supremacists" were present during the Capitol Hill violence and thus, by extension, Hindus had shamed India.

ED summons India Today Group CFO in fake TRP investigation: Here are the exclusive details

Media OpIndia Staff -
According to sources, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned India Today's Group CFO for questioning in the case related to fake TRP.

Recently Popular

World

USA: Unreal scenes as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill, enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, run wild

OpIndia Staff -
Supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
Crime

Actress Preity Talreja alleges assault, threats by husband after fake ‘Nikah’ in a mosque, claims police apathy

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Preity Talreja alleged domestic abuse, torture and threats by husband Abhijit Petkar. Says the police are not helping her.
Read more
Satire

Trump supporter says he attacked Capitol Hill for Kashmir, becomes a hero in JNU

Rahul Roushan -
The U-turn by the Trump supporter is being widely believed and celebrated by the liberals and wokes of the entire world, including in India.
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
News Reports

Ex-English cricketer Monty Panesar deletes his ‘who is better PM’ poll after results don’t go his way: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The poll started by the former spinner Monty Panesar saw 90 per cent respondents voting in favour of PM Narendra Modi
Read more
Editor's picks

Was Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s daughter selected for civil services without appearing for the exam? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Anjali Birla is selected in the reserve list, which is prepared along with the main list from the civil services exam conducted by UPSC
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social Media

‘Only attractive women are raped’: Congress leader’s old sexist tweets go viral, he defends himself saying ‘I was a journalist then’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
After the old tweets were widely shared on social media today, Nizami has deleted them and has been blocking people who are asking him about the tweets.
Read more
Crime

‘Islam under threat’, ‘riots the only way’, ‘will kill Hindus’: Tahir Hussain and Umar Khalid confessions reveal sinister agenda

OpIndia Staff -
The confessions reveal the sinister conspiracy hatched by Tahir Hussain with his comrades Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid.
Read more
News Reports

Three men arrested after a video of locals lynching a rare Gangetic Dolphin in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The three arrested men were seen in the video mercilessly beating the beleaguered dolphin with sticks, wooden logs and axes
Read more
Opinions

Did CNN apply racist criteria to decide which countries are ‘world leaders’ following the Capitol Hill violence?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Following yesterday’s violence at the US Capitol building, CNN did a run down of world leaders who had condemned the incident
Read more
Opinions

Why ‘liberals’ want Vincent Xavier’s head on a pike: They thought he was Hindu and because he held a Tiranga

K Bhattacharjee -
A man was spotted waving the Indian Flag during the storming of Capitol Hill. He turned out to be Vincent Xavier.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Vincent Xavier, a fan of Shashi Tharoor who waved Indian flag at Capitol Hill speaks up, busts the liberal propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to News 18, Kerala man Xavier stated that he is a Trump supporter and he had carried the the Indian Tricolour to show that the protestors were not 'racist' and the protest was not a racist movement.
Read more
News Reports

France has been supportive of India at UNSC against China’s procedural games: Advisor to French President

OpIndia Staff -
Emmanuel Bonne, advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, also said that France's relations with Pakistan were at a 'historic low'
Read more
News Reports

China left fire-fighting after vaccine expert suggests its COVID-19 vaccine is ‘most unsafe in the world’ with ‘73 side-effects’

OpIndia Staff -
After saying that Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine is most unsafe in world, Chinese vaccine expert deletes Weibo post, says it was sarcastic
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka govt to provide monetary benefits for financially backward Brahmins, launches various schemes

OpIndia Staff -
'Arundhati' and 'Maitreyi' schemes will provide monetary benefits to brides from Economically Weaker Section among Brahmins.
Read more
Politics

TMC termites eating up party from inside: Sourav Ganguly’s family friend and TMC leader opens front ahead of 2021 elections

OpIndia Staff -
Vaishali Dalmiya's criticism of corruption prevalent in TMC has given rise to the speculations of Sourav Ganguly joining BJP
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com