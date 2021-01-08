Salman Nizami, a Congress leader from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is often seen on Twitter sharing anti-BJP rants and spreading fake news. Today, he had claimed that the man who waved the Indian Tricolour at yesterday’s Capitol Hill protests is a ‘Modi supporter who is marching arm in arm with Trump supporters ‘to end democracy’.

Salman Nizami’s tweet

Nizam also claimed that PM Modi had raised the slogan ‘Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar’ and thus had ‘campaigned for another head of state’. Both his claims are false. Vincent Xavier, the man who waved the flag, is an engineer from Kerala who lives in the USA. He is a member of the Republican Party and been a supporter of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too. Also, his claims that PM Modi had given the ‘Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar’ slogan to endorse Trump are wrong and baseless.

Twitter users have now found a number of old tweets by Nizami which are extremely sexist and misogynist in nature. Nizami has been found making bizarre speculations about the violent crimes against women, asserting that women themselves are responsible for fir it.

Look at the thoughts of so called high profiled Congressi @SalmanNizami_ I think disrespecting women is in their political DNA. Many examples in Congi like Tharoor, Digvijay, MP Congi minsiter calling a lady ITEM. And look at the audacity of this piddi he is asking to agree! pic.twitter.com/pmP2zjpD28 — Atul Amist (@atulamist7) January 8, 2021

In a 2013 Tweet, Nizami is seen asserting that “Only attractive women are raped.”

In another 2013 Tweet, Nizami is seen claiming, “Women provoke sexual assault by their appearance. Sexual attractiveness is the primary reason why a rapist selects a victim.”

Image via Twitter

Not just the attractiveness of women, Nizami has also blamed women for getting raped. As per Nizami, women who ‘dress provocatively’ are asking for trouble.

image via Twitter

After the old tweets were widely shared on social media today, Nizami has deleted them and has been blocking people who are asking him about the tweets.

Interestingly, Salman then took to Twitter to offer a rather ridiculous explanation for his terrible tweets. He said that the tweets from 2013 were in response to other politicians and he was a “journalist” at the time. Salman seems to think that being a journalist sure gives you a pass to talk a lot of rubbish.

Tweet by Congress leader

Nizami is said to be a close aid of Congress prince Rahul Gandhi. As per reports, in 2014, he was appointed as the joint secretary of the J and K Pradesh Congress Committee at Rahul’s behest. On Twitter, Nizami has been a habitual fake news peddler who spreads misinformation against the Modi government. In the past, Nizam had also shared anti-India, secessionist tweets and had openly idolised terrorist Afzal Guru.