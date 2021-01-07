Thursday, January 7, 2021
Alt News cofounder caught spreading fake news on ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ amid US Capitol Hill violence

The meltdown tweet by Sam Jawed comes as a response after PM Modi y advised the political parties and its supporters in the United States to not carry out 'unlawful protests'

OpIndia Staff
Alt News shares fake news yet again
40

Sam Jawed, who claims to be a fact-checker and is a co-founder of propaganda website ‘Alt News’, was caught yet again sharing fake news on social media platforms on Thursday.

The co-founder of propaganda website ‘Alt News’, which itself has a notorious history of spreading fake news to absolve crimes committed by radical Islamists, took to Twitter on Thursday to peddle misinformation about PM Modi’s alleged endorsement of President Trump in the run-up to the 2020 US Presidential elections.

Amidst the ongoing protest in the United States by a certain section of country’s population over allegation of rigged elections, the Alt News ‘co-founder’ shared a carefully edited clip of mega-event held in Houston, Texas in September 2019. Sharing the carefully cropped video in which PM Modi was allegedly heard saying, “We in India have connected well with President Trump. The words of candidate Trump, Abki Baar Trump Sarkar”, Sam Jawed tweeted saying “Never Forget”.

The meltdown tweet by Sam Jawed comes as a response after PM Modi, the leader of the largest democracy in the world, on Thursday advised the political parties and its supporters in the United States to not carry out ‘unlawful protests’ and also asked them to follow and continue the orderly and peaceful transfer of power.

The likes of Sam Jawed and her team of so-called ‘fact-checkers’, who often exhibit extreme hatred towards Hindus and the ruling government of the country, took the opportunity to spread outright fake news to claim that PM Modi had endorsed President Donald Trump at the Houston rally ahead of the 2020 US Presidential elections.

Did PM Modi endorse Donald Trump ahead of the US Presidential Elections? Fact Check:

Contrary to the claims of Twitter troll masquerading as a fact-checker Sam Jawed saying that Prime Minister Modi had endorsed Donald Trump for the US Presidential elections, in reality, PM Modi had never endorsed or tried to interfere in the 2020 US elections. The claims made by ‘fact-checker’ Sam Jawed is misleading as PM Modi was just referring to a campaign run by Donald Trump campaign team prior to 2016 US Presidential elections.

At the mega ‘Howdy Modi’ event held in Houston in Texas in September last year, Prime Minister Modi had reminded the audience as to how during the 2016 US Presidential campaigning, Donald Trump had said ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ while appealing to the Indian diaspora in the US.

Here is the full video of the speech, where PM Modi refers to Trump campaign in 2016 US Presidential elections.

PM Modi said, “We in India have connected well with President Trump, the words of candidate Trump, ‘Abki baar Trump sarkar’, rang loud and clear”. In October 2016, during the US Presidential election campaign, the then Presidential candidate Trump had said that the Indian and Hindu community in the US will have a ‘friend’ in the White House. Then, using Prime Minister Modi’s 2014 popular election slogan “Abki baar, Modi Sarkar”, Donald Trump had said, “Abki baar, Trump Sarkar” (This time, it will be a Trump government).

While addressing the Indian diaspora in the US, Prime Minister Modi had recalled the above campaign slogan by Trump, contrary to the claim that he was endorsing Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 US elections.

Ironically, the Alt News, which claims to be a ‘fact-checker’, has time-and-again caught peddling same lies about PM Modi endorsing Donald Trump.

Alt News has a history of peddling same fake news

Just like Sam Jawed, her boss Nirjhari Sinha – who seems to have no idea whatsoever regarding facts or fact-checking, had also resorted to spewing same lies about PM Modi’s endorsement to Donald Trump in the past.

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had made unwarranted comments on the ongoing farmers’ protests inviting sharp criticism in India, Nirjhari Sinha had taken to Twitter to bat on behalf of Canada and had gone on to ask what locus-standi did PM Modi have to cheer “Abki baar, Trump Sarkar” in Houston.

Essentially, Alt News founders, just like the Congress party and its media ecosystem, have taken upon themselves to peddle fake news to target PM Modi by cropping videos to suit their political narrative.

