Amidst the rising cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus, several sceptics have requested spies from the United States and the United Kingdom to investigate whether China deliberately promoted the idea of ‘lockdowns’ to cripple the world economy.

In an 11000-worded letter, a US lawyer named Michael Senger has accused the Chinese regime of promoting national lockdowns to hurt rival economies. Hailing the lockdown policies as a ‘fraud’ of an unprecedented level, Senger and other co-signers requested the Intelligence agencies to initiate an investigation in this regard. The letter stated, “We are writing this letter to request that a federal investigation be commenced and/or expedited regarding the scientific debate on major policy decisions during the Covid-19 crisis.”

By corrupting global institutions, promoting hysterical data, publishing fraudulent science, and deploying propaganda on an unprecedented scale, Beijing transformed the snake oil of lockdowns into “science,” the greatest crime of the 21st century to date.https://t.co/RgbLlnRZ6B — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) January 10, 2021

“In the course of our work, we have identified issues of a potentially criminal nature and believe this investigation necessary to ensure the interests of the public have been properly represented by those promoting certain pandemic policies,” it further added. The letter urged the Intelligence agencies in the UK, US, Canada, Germany and Australia to probe how China tricked the world using faulty data into believing that lockdowns were the way forward.

Coronavirus lockdowns and its impact

The outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus had led to global economic shrinkage by a whopping 5% and a loss of 40 crore jobs. “Given the gravity of the decisions being made, we cannot ignore the possibility that the entire ‘science’ of Covid-19 lockdowns has been a fraud of unprecedented proportion, deliberately promulgated by the Chinese Communist Party and its collaborators to impoverish the nations who implemented it,” the letter said.

Besides, Michael Senger, the letter urging Intelligence agencies to probe China’s role in promoting Coronavirus lockdowns, had the assent of renowned figures such as ex Australia government economist Sanjeev Sabhlok, Canadian politician Randy Hillier, British Human Rights activist Maajid Nawaz, and retired US Brigadier General Robert Spalding. They pointed out how the lockdown bankrupted lacs of families and deprived children of food and education. The letter reiterated that lockdowns were premised on CCP policies instead of science. “Thus, the public supports lockdowns because the alternative — that they might have been implemented without good cause — is a possibility too evil for most to contemplate,” they claimed.

Allegations against the World Health Organisation

The Chinese regime has received backlash on social media as well as from world leaders for mishandling of the pandemic that led to over 2 million deaths. At the same time, WHO has come under the scanner for allegedly working in tandem with the Chinese Communist government to cover up the outbreak.

It is interesting to note that while WHO initially was sceptical of the ‘unprecedented’ lockdown in Wuhan province in China initially, it actively encouraged other nations to follow China’s example in the following months. WHO had earlier conceded that lockdowns could bring social and economic life to a standstill. Earlier, the United States President Donald Trump shared a letter the White House wrote to World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom stating that the organisation will not receive any funding from the US until and unless it shows independence from Chinese influence in next 30 days.