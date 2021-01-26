Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab use Indian flag to beat up Police, pelt stones: Watch

In another such visuals, the 'farmers' can be seen pelting stones at Delhi Police personnel.

OpIndia Staff
'Farmers' beating up Delhi Police with Indian flag (image courtesy: screenshot of video shared by news agency ANI)
Shocking visuals have emerged from the tractor rally carried out by protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab. In one of the videos shared by news agency ANI, one of the ‘farmers’ carrying the Indian flag can be seen beating up the police with the same flag.

At around 3 seconds in the video, man wearing blue shirt and white pants carrying the Tricolour can be seen beating up the cops with the same.

Farmer beating up cop with Indian flag

In another such visuals, the ‘farmers’ can be seen pelting stones at Delhi Police personnel.

These ‘farmers’ are also holding the national flag as they attack the Delhi Police.

Earlier in the day, the ‘farmers’ breached the security barricades put up by Delhi Police and entered the national capital while unleashing violence on the cops. Videos of the ‘farmers’ wielding swords while riding horses have gone viral on social media. As per reports, the farmers have also reached the Red Fort where they plan to unfurl a flag.

