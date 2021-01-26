Protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab use Indian flag to beat up Police, pelt stones: Watch

Shocking visuals have emerged from the tractor rally carried out by protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab. In one of the videos shared by news agency ANI, one of the ‘farmers’ carrying the Indian flag can be seen beating up the police with the same flag.

#WATCH Protesters break barricade, attack police personnel and vandalise police vehicle at ITO in central Delhi pic.twitter.com/1ARRUX6I8E — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

At around 3 seconds in the video, man wearing blue shirt and white pants carrying the Tricolour can be seen beating up the cops with the same.

Farmer beating up cop with Indian flag

In another such visuals, the ‘farmers’ can be seen pelting stones at Delhi Police personnel.

Look how the police has been cornered by the protestors who are pelting stones at them.



What is happening in the name of so-called farmer protests? pic.twitter.com/mc5Sqy2qa7 — Know The Nation (@knowthenation) January 26, 2021

These ‘farmers’ are also holding the national flag as they attack the Delhi Police.

Earlier in the day, the ‘farmers’ breached the security barricades put up by Delhi Police and entered the national capital while unleashing violence on the cops. Videos of the ‘farmers’ wielding swords while riding horses have gone viral on social media. As per reports, the farmers have also reached the Red Fort where they plan to unfurl a flag.