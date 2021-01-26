Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Ayodhya: Construction work of Dhannipur mosque to be formally inaugurated with hoisting of the Tricolour on Republic Day

Athar Hussain, secretary of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) earlier said, “The Trust chose January 26, 2021, for laying the foundation stone of the Ayodhya mosque as on this day our constitution came into effect over seven decades ago.

Ayodhya: Foundation of Dhannipur Mosque to be laid on Republic Day
Proposed mosque at Ayodhya (Photo Credits: ANI)
The Sunni Waqf Board will reportedly lay the foundation of the Dhannipur mosque at the 5-acre government-allocated land in Sohaval Tehsil in Ayodhya on the occasion of Republic Day.

As per reports, the event will kickstart with the hoisting of the Indian flag at 8:30 am. Following this, the members of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) will also plant tree saplings to commemorate the day. At the same time, a ‘green area’ will be developed to raise awareness about the impact of climate change on the environment. The area will reportedly flaunt plants from across the world, including the Amazon rainforest and Australia.

Athar Hussain, secretary of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) earlier said, “The Trust chose January 26, 2021, for laying the foundation stone of the Ayodhya mosque as on this day our constitution came into effect over seven decades ago. Our Constitution is based on pluralism, which is the leitmotif of our mosque project.”

Blueprint of the mosque

In December last year, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) Trust released the architectural design of the Dhannipur mosque. The trust informed that the new mosque would not be named after any ruler and that the name was yet to be decided.

IICF had shared computer-generated images of the ‘futuristic’ designs of the mosque, highlighting that the architecture would resemble other contemporary structures across the world. Besides, the mosque, the trust said that a trust office and publication house will also be built for publication and research on Indo-Islamic culture and literature.

Sunni Waqf Board accepts alternate 5-acre land to build the mosque

The Supreme Court had on November 9, 2019, paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site by awarding the title suit in the favour of Ramlalla Virajmaan. The Sunni Waqf Board has been laying claim to the site for decades, unwilling to let Hindus build a temple on a place where Lord Ram is believed to have been born. The court had also ordered the UP government to grant an alternate site of 5 acres to the Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.

After months of prolonged drama whether to accept or reject the Supreme Court’s offer of a 5-acre land to build a mosque at an alternative site, the Sunni Waqf Board had finally decided to accept the allotment of 5 acres of land suggested by the top court in the Ram Janmabhoomi and had also decided to build a Mosque on it.

