Saturday, January 9, 2021
Home World Humiliation porn by Democrats: The devastating consequences, and why the impeachment bid against Trump...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Humiliation porn by Democrats: The devastating consequences, and why the impeachment bid against Trump may backfire

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for the removal of Donald Trump from office through the 25th Amendment and if the Vice President does not do that, then she said that the Democrats will move ahead with impeachment a second time.

K Bhattacharjee
Democrats want to impeach Donald Trump
Image Credit: AP
7

The events that transpired at Washington DC were utterly unprecedented in recent memory. The visuals emerging from the storming of Capitol Hill were quite unbelievable and utterly surreal. Since then, Donald Trump has been ostracized from the corridors of power. And Democrats are now looking to remove him from office before he completes his term as a final act of humiliation and vengeance.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for the removal of Donald Trump from office through the 25th Amendment and if the Vice President does not do that, then she said that the Democrats will move ahead with impeachment a second time. She already has the approval of Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

House Democrats, since then, have already drafted a new impeachment resolution with only one article of impeachment. The charge against Donald Trump is of “incitement of insurrection.” New impeachment motion against the incumbent US President will begin soon with just over 10 days of him remaining in office.

Nancy Pelosi has made even more such incendiary comments. She told House Democrats in a letter on Friday, “I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

“The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” she continued. This is all theater, of course. The “unhinged president” is the first in years to keep the USA out of new military entanglements.

Unlike George Bush and Barack Obama, Donald Trump has not created any failed states in the Middle-East. He brought North Korea to the table and ensured numerous peace deals between historical enemies in ME. The nuclear codes are likely a lot safer with him than they were under most US presidents in recent times.

The move to impeach Donald Trump now is clearly not about the Capitol Hill violence. Anyone honest enough with himself recognizes this fact. They already tried to impeach him once when there was no clarity on what crime he had committed. The whole RussiaGate Conspiracy Theory was peddled at full blast in order to delegitimize his presidency.

And now, when all that failed, they want to remove him from office with 10 days to go. This is not about justice, this is about humiliation. This is the political equivalent of humiliation porn. But such vindictive politics could have dangerous repercussions. Because people are smart enough to recognize it for what it is. It is about sending a message.

It’s a message to all anti-establishment figures with sufficient resources who dream of running for the White House. “Stay in your lane or we will destroy you,” that is the message coming out from all of this. Donald Trump is not being punished for his conduct, he is being punished for daring to go against the current establishment figures.

One thing, however, that Democrats should be wary of is that 45 per cent of Republicans and one in five voters support the storming of Capitol Hill. How are they going to react when their preferred candidate is humiliated in such a manner? They are unlikely to take it kindly.

President-elect Joe Biden is aware of this and therefore, does not seem very excited about impeachment. He said that the quickest way to remove Donald Trump from office is his swearing in on January 20.

Impeachment at this juncture is the surest way to ensure that people in the United States lose faith in their Democracy. Donald Trump has been purged from all major social media platforms, his supporters and aides have been purged as well. There is great anger in the United States, impeachment might just be the final straw.

The conduct of the ‘Squad’, labelled the ‘Fraud Squad’ by Progressives such as Jimmy Dore, has been extremely shocking as well. It almost appears that they are begging for a civil war. They are likely to discover that impeaching a president that received over 70 million votes in 2020 and still commands great respect among his base for flimsy reasons is unacceptable to a great many.

The humiliation of Donald Trump will reflect on all of his successors as well and Joe Biden is clearly very conscious of that fact. The USA is a deeply divided country currently and impeachment will be akin to pouring gasoline on a raging fire. This is obviously something anyone still in control of their rational faculties can surmise.

But are Democrats stupid enough to try that? Well, they may not be stupid but they are certainly delusional enough.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTrump impeachment
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Humiliation porn by Democrats: The devastating consequences, and why the impeachment bid against Trump may backfire

K Bhattacharjee -
Democrats want to impeach incumbent US President Donald Trump a second time after the events at Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
World

Did Twitter ban Donald Trump from their platform after this letter from Michelle Obama? Here is what it said

OpIndia Staff -
Michelle Obama had accused President Trump of inciting violence and went on to describe POTUS Trump as "infantile and unpatriotic"
Read more

Farmer dadi sues Kangana for misidentifying her as Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis dadi, says it ‘lowered her reputation and prestige’

Law OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, a Chandigarh advocate had sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her now deleted Tweet post on farmers protest

Govt rejects blackmail of farmer organisations of Punjab, protesters decry ‘democracy’ because govt wants to let the Court decide

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Centre has refused to cave in to the demands of the demonstrating farmers, informing that the matter should be left for the SC to decide

Google removes ‘Parler’ after Donald Trump opens account post Twitter suspension, Apple gives 24 hours to ‘remove objectionable content’

World OpIndia Staff -
As Twitter suspends President Donald Trump indefinitely, other tech giants like Google removed Parler app, where he opened an account

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump, then suspends other accounts that he tried to use: Here is all you need to know

World OpIndia Staff -
Washington DC had erupted in chaos on Wendesday after supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached its premises.

Recently Popular

News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.
Read more
News Reports

“Dire need to strengthen army because India never had the government it has today in the last 73 years”: Pakistan PM Imran Khan in...

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, Imran Khan stresses the need to strengthen army in the face of threat posed by the current Indian government
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
Politics

Scoundrel, Har*amzada, Ch*tiya: Listen to two viral audio clips of Maneka Gandhi abusing, threatening with sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
An alleged conversation between BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and a businessman called Ramalingam has gone viral on the internet.
Read more
Editor's picks

Was Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s daughter selected for civil services without appearing for the exam? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Anjali Birla is selected in the reserve list, which is prepared along with the main list from the civil services exam conducted by UPSC
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

Humiliation porn by Democrats: The devastating consequences, and why the impeachment bid against Trump may backfire

K Bhattacharjee -
Democrats want to impeach incumbent US President Donald Trump a second time after the events at Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
World

Did Twitter ban Donald Trump from their platform after this letter from Michelle Obama? Here is what it said

OpIndia Staff -
Michelle Obama had accused President Trump of inciting violence and went on to describe POTUS Trump as "infantile and unpatriotic"
Read more
News Reports

From importing everything, now India is ready to save humanity with two Made in India Covid-19 vaccines: PM Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, and testing kits, but today our nation is self-reliant in combating Covid-19
Read more
News Reports

‘Anti-CAA agitation was not a Satyagraha but it fell under terror activities’: Gauhati High Court while dismissing activist Akhil Gogoi’s bail plea

OpIndia Staff -
Akhil Gogoi was arrested in December 2019 and for his role in inciting violence during the anti-CAA movement
Read more
World

Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of issuing himself a pardon before leaving the White House: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of issuing himself a self-pardon, if reports are to be believed.
Read more
Law

Farmer dadi sues Kangana for misidentifying her as Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis dadi, says it ‘lowered her reputation and prestige’

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, a Chandigarh advocate had sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her now deleted Tweet post on farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Calcutta High Court agrees with state govt’s proposal of ‘e-snan’ facility during Gangasagar Mela to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Calcutta High Court expressed concern over waterborne transmission of Covid-19 if devotees took dips in river during Gangasagar Mela
Read more
World

Peak ‘Atheist’ Sam Harris, who said Bin Laden was morally superior to Trump, thanks Twitter for suspending US Pres

OpIndia Staff -
Sam Harris has expressed gratitude towards Jack for suspending the account of US President Donald Trump.
Read more
Social Media

‘Twitter tolerates Ayatollah, but not Trump’: Twitter erupts after brazen censorship by Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
After Donald Trump was permanently suspended from micro-blogging platform Twitter for 'inciting' violence, netizens expressed anger
Read more
Law

Complaint filed in Delhi against Shashi Tharoor fan Vincent Xavier for waving tricolour during Capitol Hill protest: Read details

Shashank Bharadwaj -
A person named Deepak Singh has filed a complaint against Vincent Xavier seeking action against him under sections of sedition.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com