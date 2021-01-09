The events that transpired at Washington DC were utterly unprecedented in recent memory. The visuals emerging from the storming of Capitol Hill were quite unbelievable and utterly surreal. Since then, Donald Trump has been ostracized from the corridors of power. And Democrats are now looking to remove him from office before he completes his term as a final act of humiliation and vengeance.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for the removal of Donald Trump from office through the 25th Amendment and if the Vice President does not do that, then she said that the Democrats will move ahead with impeachment a second time. She already has the approval of Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

House Democrats, since then, have already drafted a new impeachment resolution with only one article of impeachment. The charge against Donald Trump is of “incitement of insurrection.” New impeachment motion against the incumbent US President will begin soon with just over 10 days of him remaining in office.

Nancy Pelosi has made even more such incendiary comments. She told House Democrats in a letter on Friday, “I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

“The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” she continued. This is all theater, of course. The “unhinged president” is the first in years to keep the USA out of new military entanglements.

Unlike George Bush and Barack Obama, Donald Trump has not created any failed states in the Middle-East. He brought North Korea to the table and ensured numerous peace deals between historical enemies in ME. The nuclear codes are likely a lot safer with him than they were under most US presidents in recent times.

The move to impeach Donald Trump now is clearly not about the Capitol Hill violence. Anyone honest enough with himself recognizes this fact. They already tried to impeach him once when there was no clarity on what crime he had committed. The whole RussiaGate Conspiracy Theory was peddled at full blast in order to delegitimize his presidency.

And now, when all that failed, they want to remove him from office with 10 days to go. This is not about justice, this is about humiliation. This is the political equivalent of humiliation porn. But such vindictive politics could have dangerous repercussions. Because people are smart enough to recognize it for what it is. It is about sending a message.

It’s a message to all anti-establishment figures with sufficient resources who dream of running for the White House. “Stay in your lane or we will destroy you,” that is the message coming out from all of this. Donald Trump is not being punished for his conduct, he is being punished for daring to go against the current establishment figures.

One thing, however, that Democrats should be wary of is that 45 per cent of Republicans and one in five voters support the storming of Capitol Hill. How are they going to react when their preferred candidate is humiliated in such a manner? They are unlikely to take it kindly.

President-elect Joe Biden is aware of this and therefore, does not seem very excited about impeachment. He said that the quickest way to remove Donald Trump from office is his swearing in on January 20.

Impeachment at this juncture is the surest way to ensure that people in the United States lose faith in their Democracy. Donald Trump has been purged from all major social media platforms, his supporters and aides have been purged as well. There is great anger in the United States, impeachment might just be the final straw.

The conduct of the ‘Squad’, labelled the ‘Fraud Squad’ by Progressives such as Jimmy Dore, has been extremely shocking as well. It almost appears that they are begging for a civil war. They are likely to discover that impeaching a president that received over 70 million votes in 2020 and still commands great respect among his base for flimsy reasons is unacceptable to a great many.

The humiliation of Donald Trump will reflect on all of his successors as well and Joe Biden is clearly very conscious of that fact. The USA is a deeply divided country currently and impeachment will be akin to pouring gasoline on a raging fire. This is obviously something anyone still in control of their rational faculties can surmise.

But are Democrats stupid enough to try that? Well, they may not be stupid but they are certainly delusional enough.