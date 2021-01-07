Thursday, January 7, 2021
Home World 45% Republicans support storming of Capitol Hill, 69% don't blame Trump, polls show great...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

45% Republicans support storming of Capitol Hill, 69% don’t blame Trump, polls show great political divide: Details

The political disparity is quite astonishing as there is great partisanship observed with regards to the manner in which the chaos was perceived.

OpIndia Staff
45% Republicans support storming of Capitol Hill, YouGov polls show
Image Credit: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
217

The scenes at Washington on the day the US Senate and the House of Representatives certified Joe Biden’s November 2020 victory were absolutely unbelievable, to put it mildly. But there are polls coming in that are even more shocking. According to YouGov polls, forty-five per cent of Republicans support the storming of Capitol Hill.

YouGov Polls on perception to the storming of Capitol Hill
YouGov Polls on perception of the storming of Capitol Hill

One in five voters support the storming of Capitol Hill. Only 52% of voters believe the protesters were ‘extremists’ and only 49% believe they are a threat to Democracy. The political disparity is quite astonishing as there is great partisanship observed with regards to the manner in which the chaos was perceived.

65% of Democrats believe that the protests were anti-democratic while only 12% of Republicans believe the same. In fact, Republicans are more likely to believe the protesters are patriots than extremists, domestic terrorists, criminals or anti-democratic.

YouGov Polls on perception to the storming of Capitol Hill
YouGov Polls on perception of the storming of Capitol Hill

The same disparity is observed with regards to the blame awarded to incumbent President Donald Trump. 69% of Republicans believe there is not much to blame Trump for or there is nothing at all to blame him for. In stark contrast, that figure is 96% for Democrats.

YouGov Polls on perception of the storming of Capitol Hill
YouGov Polls on perception of the storming of Capitol Hill

Similarly, 93% of Democrats see the storming of Capitol Hill as a threat to Democracy while 62% of Republicans do not see it that way. However, Independents appear to lean towards the stand of Democrats in almost every case but significantly less staunchly.

YouGov Polls on perception of the storming of Capitol Hill
YouGov Polls on perception of the storming of Capitol Hill

The polls prove amply that what happened at Washington appears unbelievable but it did not occur in a vacuum. There is a genuine political divide within the country that is responsible for great internal strife. People on the two sides of the divide cannot even agree on whether people who stormed Capitol Hill, the seat of the US Senate and the House of Representatives, are a threat to Democracy or not.

Pipe bombs were recovered from the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington DC and the media was attacked as well. Four people are reported to have died during the ensuing chaos.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsstorming of Capitol Hill
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Satire

Trump supporter says he attacked Capitol Hill for Kashmir, becomes a hero in JNU

Rahul Roushan -
The U-turn by the Trump supporter is being widely believed by the liberals and wokes of the entire world, including in India.
Read more
Social Media

Man who had ‘attacked’ riot accused Umar Khalid in 2018 is INLD leader leading ‘farmer’ protests near Delhi. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media posts of Naveen Dalal highlights that he is not only a worker of the party but also the 'Yuva Pradesh Upadhyaksh' of INLD. It is pertinent to note that INLD is one of the principal opposition parties in Haryana.
Read more

Massive: Improved coronavirus recovery puts India out of top ten countries with most active COVID cases

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
For a country this size with the massive population as well as innumerable hurdles, India has indeed done a tremendous job in containing coronavirus pandemic.

Protesting Punjab farmers claim ‘political win’ after Brit PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit amid rising COVID cases in UK

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The protesting 'farmers' from Punjab, however, want to believe it is because of their roadblocks at various Delhi borders that British PM has cancelled his visit.

‘Allow peaceful transfer of power’: PM Modi advises the United States amidst violent power struggle in Washington

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, the leader of the world's biggest democracy, termed the protests as "unlawful" and asked the Unite States to follow and continue the orderly and peaceful transfer of power.

USA: Unreal scenes as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill, enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, run wild

World OpIndia Staff -
Supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Recently Popular

Crime

Actress Preity Talreja alleges assault, threats by husband after fake ‘Nikah’ in a mosque, claims police apathy

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Preity Talreja alleged domestic abuse, torture and threats by husband Abhijit Petkar. Says the police are not helping her.
Read more
World

USA: Unreal scenes as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill, enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, run wild

OpIndia Staff -
Supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
World

‘Ungrateful’ and ‘Evil Vampire’ Jack Ma now being ‘supervised’ at an ‘undisclosed location’ after criticising China: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Disappearance of Jack Ma followed after he made critical remarks about banking system and financial regulatory structure of China
Read more
News Reports

Former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra reveals he was poisoned with deadly Arsenic Trioxide in 2017: Exclusive Details

OpIndia Staff -
The former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra said in a Facebook post that an assassination attempt was made on him in May 2017
Read more
News Reports

After insulting army personnel, Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji joins hands with controversial TikToker Mr Faisu for upcoming action series

OpIndia Staff -
Mr Faisu was one of the TikTokers who had instigated hatred in the name of Tabrez Ansari and propagated revenge over his death
Read more
World

USA: 4 persons reported dead in Capitol Hill violence, Congress’ formal certification of Biden victory expected to be finished soon

OpIndia Staff -
There are chaotic scenes underway at Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA. And a woman is reported to have been shot.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Alt News cofounder caught spreading fake news on ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ amid US Capitol Hill violence

OpIndia Staff -
While PM Modi had referred to Trump using 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' before 2016 elections, Alt News keeps claiming he endorsed Trump
Read more
News Reports

UP ATS arrests Rohingya man Azizul Haq living in India for 20 years using forged documents

OpIndia Staff -
The man named Azizul Haq had travelled to Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia using forged Indian passports.
Read more
Satire

Trump supporter says he attacked Capitol Hill for Kashmir, becomes a hero in JNU

Rahul Roushan -
The U-turn by the Trump supporter is being widely believed by the liberals and wokes of the entire world, including in India.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Frenzied supporters of President Donald Trump attack media covering the US Capitol Hill chaos

OpIndia Staff -
Unreal scene have emerged from outside the US Capitol Hill with Trump supporters wreaking havoc
Read more
World

45% Republicans support storming of Capitol Hill, 69% don’t blame Trump, polls show great political divide: Details

OpIndia Staff -
According to YouGov polls, forty-five per cent of Republicans, and one in five voters, support the storming of Capitol Hill.
Read more
News Reports

‘Messiah’ in trouble: BMC files case against Sonu Sood over Juhu property

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Sood accused of flouting BMC norms in converting Juhu building into a hotel.
Read more
News Reports

‘Disgraceful, wrong’: World leaders react to violent protests at US Capitol Hill, call for a smooth transition of power

OpIndia Staff -
World Leaders have condemned the violence in Washington DC's Capitol Hill by Trump supporters.
Read more
Social Media

Man who had ‘attacked’ riot accused Umar Khalid in 2018 is INLD leader leading ‘farmer’ protests near Delhi. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media posts of Naveen Dalal highlights that he is not only a worker of the party but also the 'Yuva Pradesh Upadhyaksh' of INLD. It is pertinent to note that INLD is one of the principal opposition parties in Haryana.
Read more
Editor's picks

Massive: Improved coronavirus recovery puts India out of top ten countries with most active COVID cases

OpIndia Staff -
For a country this size with the massive population as well as innumerable hurdles, India has indeed done a tremendous job in containing coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC MLA slaps journalist for publishing report that he did not like, media persons come out in protest

OpIndia Staff -
TMC MLA Anant Deb Adhikari allegedly slapped the journalist Somnath Chakraborty because he did not like a news report published about his comments on the Zilla Prasishad.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com