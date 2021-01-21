Thursday, January 21, 2021
Home News Reports Protesting farmer unions reject union government’s proposal to suspend implementation of farm laws for...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Protesting farmer unions reject union government’s proposal to suspend implementation of farm laws for 1-1.5 years

During the 10th round of meeting between the unions and the government yesterday, the union govt had placed the proposal to suspend the laws for 1-1.5 years,

OpIndia Staff
319

A day after the government of India propose to suspend the implementation of three farm laws in exchange for ending the ongoing the protests by some farmer unions, the unions have rejected the proposal. The decision was taken in a meeting of the protesting farmer unions today, saying that they only want the repeal of the laws.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, after the meeting to discuss the union govt proposal, said that they are sticking with demands for full repeal of the three farm laws, and a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) on farm produces. The Morcha said that they are not accepting the proposal to merely putting the laws on hold for 1-1.5 years. The unions are expected to officially convey the decision during the next round of meetings scheduled for tomorrow.

During the 10th round of meeting between the unions and the government yesterday, the union govt had placed the proposal to suspend the laws for 1-1.5 years, and form a committee to discuss the grievances the farmers may have with the new laws that the farmer unions were demanding for years. The Centre had also proposed to submit an affidavit in Supreme Court for suspending the three laws for a mutually-agreed period. 

The Government had also noted that in all the meetings, no discussion took place on specific issues that the farmers have with farm laws, and they are just demanding to repeal them, without giving any specific reason for the same. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomars had aid that if the unions have any complaint against the laws or want to give any suggestions on them, they can submit the same with the ministry. He said that the issue can be resolved by addressing the specific problems with the laws they may have instead of repealing them. But the protesting farmers have been refusing to discuss the provisions of the laws.

It is notable that the Supreme Court has already stayed the implementation of the farm laws in view of the protests, but the unions were not satisfied with that and continued demand for repeal of the laws. The farmers have also refused to participate in discussions on the issue with the committee appointed by the apex court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

AIMIM’s West Bengal ally Islamic cleric Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui launches ‘secular’ party to contest West Bengal Assembly polls

OpIndia Staff -
Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui said that he met AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi who assured him full support in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Protesting farmer unions reject union government’s proposal to suspend implementation of farm laws for 1-1.5 years

OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken in a meeting of the protesting farmer unions today, saying that they only want the repeal of the laws.
Read more

Indian Express spreads fake news claiming there were internal objections to Adani Group winning all 6 airports: Read the facts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The civil aviation ministry said that same allegations made in the Indian Express report were already dismissed by Kerala High Court

5 persons dead at Serum Institute of India fire incident, efforts on to control damage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.

Two suicide bombers detonate themselves in busy Baghdad market killing six, injuring dozens

World OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad.

Bernie Sanders and his mittens during Biden inauguration trigger a meme fest on social media. Details

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The US Senator from Vermont was spotted at the venue wearing parka and a pair of very homely looking mittens at the high profile event.

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
News Reports

“Not forgetting this communication until death”: Chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna reveals how he was asked to pay for favourable reviews of his movie

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Khanna stated that critics had asked him to pay 3 lacs for 3 star-rating and 4 lacks for 4 star-rating of his movie 'The Last Colour'
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
World

Pakistan ‘successfully’ test-fires missile injuring people, destroying houses in civil area, say Baloch leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims of Pakistani Army's successful tests of Shaheen-III Missile, several reports coming from Pakistan suggests that the test carried out by Pakistan was a massive failure as the missile landed in a civilian area in Balochistan destroying several houses and injuring civilians
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

“BJP will ban burqa, beard, skullcap, azan”, says AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal after forming alliance with Congress and Left to defeat ‘communal BJP’ in...

OpIndia Staff -
Badruddin Ajmal alleged that if BJP comes to power in Assam again, it will destroy mosques, and put several restrictions on Muslims
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Did the US State Department remove Fact Sheet on Coronavirus and China after Biden administration took over

OpIndia Staff -
After the Biden administration took over, many netizens noted a fact sheet the US state department had published on Covid-19 is missing
Read more
Editor's picks

AIMIM’s West Bengal ally Islamic cleric Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui launches ‘secular’ party to contest West Bengal Assembly polls

OpIndia Staff -
Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui said that he met AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi who assured him full support in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
News Reports

Protesting farmer unions reject union government’s proposal to suspend implementation of farm laws for 1-1.5 years

OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken in a meeting of the protesting farmer unions today, saying that they only want the repeal of the laws.
Read more
Opinions

Farm Laws 2020: The need of the hour is balanced liberalization, to move beyond rigid ideologies

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
A balanced liberalization, based on the triad of truth, efficiency and compassion, may find a better tomorrow
Read more
News Reports

Indian Express spreads fake news claiming there were internal objections to Adani Group winning all 6 airports: Read the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The civil aviation ministry said that same allegations made in the Indian Express report were already dismissed by Kerala High Court
Read more
News Reports

Uddhav stirs up Belagavi issue, Shiv Sena activists stopped by police from removing Karnataka flag. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police Commissioner said that Shiv Sena leader Vijay Dhavane had plans of delivering a provocative speech at Belagavi.
Read more
News Reports

5 persons dead at Serum Institute of India fire incident, efforts on to control damage

OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.
Read more
World

Two suicide bombers detonate themselves in busy Baghdad market killing six, injuring dozens

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com