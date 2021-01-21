A day after the government of India propose to suspend the implementation of three farm laws in exchange for ending the ongoing the protests by some farmer unions, the unions have rejected the proposal. The decision was taken in a meeting of the protesting farmer unions today, saying that they only want the repeal of the laws.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, after the meeting to discuss the union govt proposal, said that they are sticking with demands for full repeal of the three farm laws, and a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) on farm produces. The Morcha said that they are not accepting the proposal to merely putting the laws on hold for 1-1.5 years. The unions are expected to officially convey the decision during the next round of meetings scheduled for tomorrow.

In a full general body meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha today, the proposal put forth by the Govt y'day, was rejected. A full repeal of 3 laws and enacting legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement: Samyukt Kisan Morcha pic.twitter.com/hf9AADeXOl — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

During the 10th round of meeting between the unions and the government yesterday, the union govt had placed the proposal to suspend the laws for 1-1.5 years, and form a committee to discuss the grievances the farmers may have with the new laws that the farmer unions were demanding for years. The Centre had also proposed to submit an affidavit in Supreme Court for suspending the three laws for a mutually-agreed period.

The Government had also noted that in all the meetings, no discussion took place on specific issues that the farmers have with farm laws, and they are just demanding to repeal them, without giving any specific reason for the same. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomars had aid that if the unions have any complaint against the laws or want to give any suggestions on them, they can submit the same with the ministry. He said that the issue can be resolved by addressing the specific problems with the laws they may have instead of repealing them. But the protesting farmers have been refusing to discuss the provisions of the laws.

It is notable that the Supreme Court has already stayed the implementation of the farm laws in view of the protests, but the unions were not satisfied with that and continued demand for repeal of the laws. The farmers have also refused to participate in discussions on the issue with the committee appointed by the apex court.