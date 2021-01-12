Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Home News Reports Stage set for violence? So-called farmers move towards Delhi with an eye on 26th...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Stage set for violence? So-called farmers move towards Delhi with an eye on 26th January celebrations

The BKU farmers have scheduled a rehearsal on January 17 on the Dadri-Bhiwani highway and on January 18 in Siwani.

OpIndia Staff
Are Anti-farm law protestors setting stage for violence on Republic Day?
Representational Image, courtesy: India Today
10

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, anti-farm law protestors have been eyeing to intensify the protests and build pressure on the central government.

As per reports, protestors from Haryana have announced a ‘tractor parade’ to Delhi from its borders on January 26. While speaking about the decision, Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni emphasised, “As per our strategy, all farmer brothers with their tractors should reach Delhi borders by January 24. We will enter Delhi on January 26, even if the police use lathis or bullets. ” He added, “We will break all their (police) barricades to enter Delhi.”

In anticipation of their planned parade, they have scheduled a rehearsal on January 17 on the Dadri-Bhiwani highway and on January 18 in Siwani. Chaduni has been at the forefront of leading protestors from Ambala to Delhi on November 25 by breaking through security barricades placed on Ambala-Delhi national highway to reach Delhi. He warned, “Our next programme will take place on January 26 but if Khattar sahab plans a rally even before it, we will oppose that event too.”

Violent protestors resort to vandalism, disruption of Haryana CM’s meeting

On Sunday, anti-farm law protestors ambushed the Kisan Mahapanchayat programme in Karnal, where Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was supposed to address a large gathering of 2000 farmers. The protestors first gathered near Bastara toll plaza in Karnal on the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway before making their way to the village. They were successful in breaching 6 checkpoints and reaching the helipad in Kamila village where the CM was supposed to land.

The mob was seen digging up the interlocking tiles and vandalising the helipad, thereby forcing authorities to find an alternate site for the CM’s landing. In a bid to oppose the newly enacted farm laws, they vandalised the venue, tore down banners and flung the chairs. The anti-farm law protestors tore down the tents, forcing Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to cancel the event.

“Tractor Parade’ may lead to law and order situation in Delhi

While speaking about the vandalism in the Kamila village, Gurnam Singh Chaduni admitted, “Khattar sahab has said, I have got it done. Yes, we have got it done certainly because they (BJP) were holding a programme in Kaimla village parallel to our agitation.” With the public admission of violence in Haryana and the recent threats of breaking police barricades on the occasion of the Republic Day Celebrations, the law and order situation in the National Capital might take a hit.

It is important to note that during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots of 2020, the rioters unleashed mayhem on the day of Donald Trump’s visit to India. The objective was to strike terror in the National Capital and weaponise violence create a big spectacle at the international level. With Khalistanis peddling separatism, anti-India elements openly hailing Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and advocating violence, the possibility of serious law and order issues cannot be ruled out.

Threats to UK Prime Minister and ‘delusional beliefs’

To add to fears of an impending episode of violence on Republic Day, the anti-farm law protestors from Punjab had claimed ‘political win’ for themselves after British PM Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to India. A statement released by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha claimed that the British PM cancelled his visit to India because of the upcoming ‘tractor’ parade.

Boris Johnson, British PM, was to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebration. Amid the covid crisis, British PM wrote to PM Modi and expressed his inability to visit India as he has to oversee vaccination drive and other aspects related to the pandemic.

The protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab, however, wanted to believe it is because of their roadblocks at various Delhi borders that the British PM has cancelled his visit. Given their ‘delusional beliefs’ of being able to influence governments of other countries, coupled with threats of police defiance, the protestors seem to be setting the stage for violence on January 26

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFarmer protests news, farmer laws, Khalistan elements
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Museum depicting barbaric history of how Mughals beheaded, killed Sikh gurus appears at the Singhu border

OpIndia Staff -
Sikh Gurus and leaders were tortured and killed by the Mughals for refusing to convert to Islam.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

‘No cash award system’, Indian army refutes media reports that Shopian encounter was staged for Rs 20 lakhs

OpIndia Staff -
These reports were widely shared on Twitter, with many rebuking the Indian Army for faking an encounter in lieu of a bribe
Read more

‘Sarve Santu Niramayah’: The wait is over, may we all be free from the disease

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
A sticker on the Covishield vaccine box reads 'सर्वे संतु निरामयः'. It means may all be free from disease. Indeed.

Does Twitter own Signal? Well, No. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Explains Anurag -
Rumours suggested that Signal is owned by Twitter which turned out to be misinformation

Chhattisgarh: Congress councillor Kamran Ansari and his aides booked for abusing and assaulting a tribal youth

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The incident where the Congress corporator mercilessly beat up a tribal youth, happened in full public view in broad daylight on Sunday.

Arundhati Roy compares ‘protest by farmers’ to ‘struggle by Naxals’: Here is what she said and how dangerous her words really are

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Veteran protestor and anti-India writer, Arundhati Roy has reached the venue of the farmer protest to foment trouble.

Recently Popular

News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Kandasamy has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.
Read more
Cricket

After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Pant’s guard marks. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter stock stumbles after banning Donald Trump as leaders around the world criticise the decision

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter shares fell by as much as 10% on Monday during premarket trading after banning US President Donald Trump.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
News Reports

Stage set for violence? So-called farmers move towards Delhi with an eye on 26th January celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Baduni has called upon farmers to break police barricades and enter Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Museum depicting barbaric history of how Mughals beheaded, killed Sikh gurus appears at the Singhu border

OpIndia Staff -
Sikh Gurus and leaders were tortured and killed by the Mughals for refusing to convert to Islam.
Read more
Politics

Rae Bareli Congress MLA rewards Hindu Yuva Vahini leader for throwing ink at AAP leader Somnath Bharti: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA from Harchandpur in Rae Bareli, Rakesh Singh, has felicitated the district convener of the Hindu Yuva Vahini.
Read more
Crime

Singer Renu Sharma accuses NCP leader and Maha cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape, claims police apathy

Jhankar Mohta -
The victim has taken to Twitter to share her a copy of complaint she has filed against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

‘No cash award system’, Indian army refutes media reports that Shopian encounter was staged for Rs 20 lakhs

OpIndia Staff -
These reports were widely shared on Twitter, with many rebuking the Indian Army for faking an encounter in lieu of a bribe
Read more
Opinions

‘Sarve Santu Niramayah’: The wait is over, may we all be free from the disease

Nirwa Mehta -
A sticker on the Covishield vaccine box reads 'सर्वे संतु निरामयः'. It means may all be free from disease. Indeed.
Read more
News Reports

Australia stops Chinese company’s take over of building firm, cites ‘national security’

OpIndia Staff -
Australia moving towards tougher regulations against Chinese investment in the country.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Does Twitter own Signal? Well, No. Here is all you need to know

Anurag -
Rumours suggested that Signal is owned by Twitter which turned out to be misinformation
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Has the Railway Recruitment Board increased registration fees to Rs 500 as Priyanka Gandhi claims? A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the fees for the exams have gone from Rs. 60 in 2013 to Rs 500 now, which is false.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com