Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, anti-farm law protestors have been eyeing to intensify the protests and build pressure on the central government.

As per reports, protestors from Haryana have announced a ‘tractor parade’ to Delhi from its borders on January 26. While speaking about the decision, Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni emphasised, “As per our strategy, all farmer brothers with their tractors should reach Delhi borders by January 24. We will enter Delhi on January 26, even if the police use lathis or bullets. ” He added, “We will break all their (police) barricades to enter Delhi.”

In anticipation of their planned parade, they have scheduled a rehearsal on January 17 on the Dadri-Bhiwani highway and on January 18 in Siwani. Chaduni has been at the forefront of leading protestors from Ambala to Delhi on November 25 by breaking through security barricades placed on Ambala-Delhi national highway to reach Delhi. He warned, “Our next programme will take place on January 26 but if Khattar sahab plans a rally even before it, we will oppose that event too.”

Violent protestors resort to vandalism, disruption of Haryana CM’s meeting

On Sunday, anti-farm law protestors ambushed the Kisan Mahapanchayat programme in Karnal, where Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was supposed to address a large gathering of 2000 farmers. The protestors first gathered near Bastara toll plaza in Karnal on the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway before making their way to the village. They were successful in breaching 6 checkpoints and reaching the helipad in Kamila village where the CM was supposed to land.

The mob was seen digging up the interlocking tiles and vandalising the helipad, thereby forcing authorities to find an alternate site for the CM’s landing. In a bid to oppose the newly enacted farm laws, they vandalised the venue, tore down banners and flung the chairs. The anti-farm law protestors tore down the tents, forcing Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to cancel the event.

“Tractor Parade’ may lead to law and order situation in Delhi

While speaking about the vandalism in the Kamila village, Gurnam Singh Chaduni admitted, “Khattar sahab has said, I have got it done. Yes, we have got it done certainly because they (BJP) were holding a programme in Kaimla village parallel to our agitation.” With the public admission of violence in Haryana and the recent threats of breaking police barricades on the occasion of the Republic Day Celebrations, the law and order situation in the National Capital might take a hit.

It is important to note that during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots of 2020, the rioters unleashed mayhem on the day of Donald Trump’s visit to India. The objective was to strike terror in the National Capital and weaponise violence create a big spectacle at the international level. With Khalistanis peddling separatism, anti-India elements openly hailing Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and advocating violence, the possibility of serious law and order issues cannot be ruled out.

Threats to UK Prime Minister and ‘delusional beliefs’

To add to fears of an impending episode of violence on Republic Day, the anti-farm law protestors from Punjab had claimed ‘political win’ for themselves after British PM Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to India. A statement released by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha claimed that the British PM cancelled his visit to India because of the upcoming ‘tractor’ parade.

Boris Johnson, British PM, was to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebration. Amid the covid crisis, British PM wrote to PM Modi and expressed his inability to visit India as he has to oversee vaccination drive and other aspects related to the pandemic.

The protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab, however, wanted to believe it is because of their roadblocks at various Delhi borders that the British PM has cancelled his visit. Given their ‘delusional beliefs’ of being able to influence governments of other countries, coupled with threats of police defiance, the protestors seem to be setting the stage for violence on January 26