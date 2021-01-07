Days after British PM Boris Johnson cancelled his India visit which was scheduled for later this month, the protesting Punjab farmers at Delhi border have claimed ‘political win’ for themselves. They also claimed that this was ‘diplomatic defeat’ for the Indian government.

As per reports, the protesting ‘farmers’ claimed that their road blockades are also receiving international support. A statement released by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha read that they will continue with their ‘tractor rally’ on 26th January, Republic Day and a trial rally for the same will be held on 7th January. The statement claimed that the British PM cancelled his visit to India because of these preparations.

Boris Johnson, British PM, was to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebration. However, due to the increased cases of coronavirus in the UK, the country has gone in for a total lockdown at least till mid-February. Amid the covid crisis, British PM wrote to PM Modi and expressed his inability to visit India as he has to oversee vaccination drive and other aspects related to the pandemic.

Boris Johnson had said that he will visit India later in the first half of India ahead of G7 meet which PM Modi is to attend.

The protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab, however, want to believe it is because of their roadblocks at various Delhi borders that British PM has cancelled his visit.