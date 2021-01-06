Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home News Reports Watch: 'Farmer leader' threatens to blow up RSS headquarters in Nagpur and kill Dr...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: ‘Farmer leader’ threatens to blow up RSS headquarters in Nagpur and kill Dr Mohan Bhagwat

Arun Bankar, secretary of Maharashtra State Kisan Mahasabha, has threatened to not only blow up the RSS head office in Nagpur but also kill RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat if the Modi government does not repeal the farm laws.

OpIndia Staff
Arun Bankar, secretary of Maharashtra State Kisan Mahasabha has threatened to kill RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and blow up the RSS headquarters in Nagpur
Arun Bankar, secretary of Maharashtra State Kisan Mahasabha/ Image Source: Zee Salaam
4

In a shocking statement, Arun Bankar, secretary of Maharashtra State Kisan Mahasabha, has threatened to not only blow up the RSS head office in Nagpur but also kill RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat if the Modi government did not accept to the demands of the protesting ‘farmers’.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Farmer leader Arun Bankar, who is on his way to join the ongoing protests along the Haryana-Delhi border against the three farm laws, issued threats to blow up the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and assassinate Mohan Bhagwat.

Bankar in the video said that Modi has only one option and if he does not repeal farm laws, he will have to commit suicide. He added that if “Modi orders to shoot farmers”, the jawans will rebel against the government. He also added that he will kill Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur and blow up the RSS headquarters there.

Reportedly, a group of farmers had stopped at the ‘Shaheed Kisan Stambh’ in Multai where Arun Bankar issued death threats to Mohan Bhagwat and also claimed that the Maharashtra farmers are going to Delhi to teach Modi a lesson. 

Continuing to spew venom against the Modi government, the farmer leader challenged the govt asking whether they will fire bullets on farmers. He continued saying, that he stayed in Nagpur and would not hesitate to do anything if he (PM Modi) does not listen.

Issuing a direct threat to kill Dr Mohan Bhagawat, Arun Bankar said, “I will go and blow up the RSS headquarter and Mohan Bhagwat. They are the one who will take a step back now, we won’t stop.” 

Following his hate speech, a complaint has been lodged against Arun Bankar in the Betul Kotwali. An FIR has been lodged under Section 505, 506 after a complaint by BJP District President Babla Aditya Shukla. 

Santosh Pandre, Kotwali police station in charge, said that Shukla has lodged a complaint against Arun Bankar, saying that Bankar has openly issued threats saying that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi orders police firing on the farmers, then he would blow up the RSS headquarters and kill Mohan Bhagwat.

Protestors threaten to kill PM Modi for passing farm reforms

The anti-farm agitation against the historic farm laws, enacted by the Union government, has witnessed everything, starting from vandalism and violence to death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Just a few days back,  a woman protestor at the protest site at Delhi was caught threatening to stab the Prime Minister. A journalist had approached a lady protestor, who was busy preparing Langaar for other protestors. In response, the woman said, “I will stab Modi in the stomach with this knife.” While she was issuing the death threat casually, the woman proceeded to imitate the act of stabbing.

However, instead of reprimanding the woman, the journalist burst out into laughter and even encouraged her to repeat her statement.

In a similar threat, a video had gone viral on the internet where protesters was heard singing a song, seeking for the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was not clear where the video was captured but a banner of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) with the Communist hammer and sickle in the background could be spotted in the video. The AIKS is a Left front organisation with two factions, one associated with the Communist Party of India and the other with the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

On November 28, an elderly Sikh protestor had threatened to teach a lesson to Prime Minister Narendra Modi just like ‘they taught Indira Gandhi’. Interestingly, these threatening statements were made in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Khalistani elements had threatened to kill PM Modi

Earlier, we had reported on how the ongoing farmer protests along the Punjab-Haryana border also saw the participation of pro-Khalistani elements, who tried to hijack the farmer protests to incite Punjabi farmers against the Modi government.

A few Khalistani terror sympathisers disguised as farmers were caught gloating over the assassination of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who also threatened PM Modi with a similar fate if their demands went unfulfilled.

In one of the videos from the protests, one of the demonstrators was seen threatening PM Modi with dire consequences if the solution is not reached in the upcoming meeting between the farmers and the Centre over the agriculture bills. Further, the protests, apparently carried out by the farmers, were taken control by the Khalistani supporters, who raised pro-Khalistani slogans hailing the face of Khalistani movement – Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfarmer protests, farmer leader image, Punjab farmers
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Protesting Punjab farmers build walls, fully functional homes at Delhi border camps

OpIndia Staff -
From gym and massage chairs, the Punjab farmers now even have 'hookahs' and walls around their tents in middle of roads.
Read more
Opinions

When media advisor to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh expresses disdain for ‘strong leadership’ in a democracy

S. Sudhir Kumar -
In The Hindu, media advisor to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Harish Khare expresses his disdain for 'strong leadership'
Read more

‘If I go to Taj Mahal, Centre will think I am there to buy it’: Robert Vadra on I-T interrogations

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra has said that he is being targeted and there has been no tax-evasion on his part.

Communists’ pseudo-science that wiped out 300 lakh people – and how it is related to Coronavirus

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Since farmers are in the news these days, I thought I would tell this story of the Communist war on biology and agricultural science in general.

Actress Preity Talreja alleges assault, threats by husband after fake ‘Nikah’ in a mosque, claims police apathy

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Actress Preity Talreja alleged domestic abuse, torture and threats by husband Abhijit Petkar. Says the police are not helping her.

ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra demands the culprits who poisoned him to be caught and punished, hints at involvement of espionage agency

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra had revealed in a Facebook post that he was poisoned with Arsenic Trioxide in May 2017

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kirti Azad slammed on social media after distasteful comment on Sourav Ganguly following the latter’s heart attack

OpIndia Staff -
Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.
Read more
News Reports

Former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra reveals he was poisoned with deadly Arsenic Trioxide in 2017: Exclusive Details

OpIndia Staff -
The former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra said in a Facebook post that an assassination attempt was made on him in May 2017
Read more
Crime

Actress Preity Talreja alleges assault, threats by husband after fake ‘Nikah’ in a mosque, claims police apathy

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Preity Talreja alleged domestic abuse, torture and threats by husband Abhijit Petkar. Says the police are not helping her.
Read more
World

‘Jack Ma will either be jailed or end up dead’: A prediction from 2019 that has gained great relevance as the Chinese billionaire disappears

OpIndia Staff -
Jack Ma has reportedly disappeared from the African talent show that he created and was replaced by an Alibaba Executive.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

OpIndia Staff -
Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.
Read more
News Reports

After insulting army personnel, Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji joins hands with controversial TikToker Mr Faisu for upcoming action series

OpIndia Staff -
Mr Faisu was one of the TikTokers who had instigated hatred in the name of Tabrez Ansari and propagated revenge over his death
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Watch: ‘Farmer leader’ threatens to blow up RSS headquarters in Nagpur and kill Dr Mohan Bhagwat

OpIndia Staff -
Arn Banker said, if the (Modi) government orders to fire bullets on farmers, the jawans will rebel against the governments.
Read more
News Reports

Hong Kong authorities arrest 53 opposition leaders under the national security law as China escalates crackdown on pro-democracy camp

OpIndia Staff -
53 elected pro-democracy officials and activists arrested in Hong Kong their participation in an unofficial primary election last year
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: 2 children killed while playing with a hand grenade they found and brought home, 3 critical

OpIndia Staff -
The children had taken the live grenade to their home after finding it on a street in Pakistan's Peshawar.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting Punjab farmers build walls, fully functional homes at Delhi border camps

OpIndia Staff -
From gym and massage chairs, the Punjab farmers now even have 'hookahs' and walls around their tents in middle of roads.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Is the Indian Railways planning to increase passenger fares from January 6, 2021

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railways dismissed claims about increase in passenger fares.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Jacobite faction of Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church demand an ordinance to protect churches they lost due to Supreme Court verdict

OpIndia Staff -
The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church has lost possession of churches to the Orthodox church and now fighting to retain them in Kerala
Read more
Opinions

When media advisor to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh expresses disdain for ‘strong leadership’ in a democracy

S. Sudhir Kumar -
In The Hindu, media advisor to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Harish Khare expresses his disdain for 'strong leadership'
Read more
News Reports

‘If I go to Taj Mahal, Centre will think I am there to buy it’: Robert Vadra on I-T interrogations

OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra has said that he is being targeted and there has been no tax-evasion on his part.
Read more
Opinions

Communists’ pseudo-science that wiped out 300 lakh people – and how it is related to Coronavirus

Abhishek Banerjee -
Since farmers are in the news these days, I thought I would tell this story of the Communist war on biology and agricultural science in general.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala HC sets aside trial court judgment acquitting accused in the Walayar minor sisters’ rape case, orders re-trial

OpIndia Staff -
Setting aside the acquittal of the accused, the Kerala HC has asked the Walayar rape case accused to surrender before the trial court
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com