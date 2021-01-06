In a shocking statement, Arun Bankar, secretary of Maharashtra State Kisan Mahasabha, has threatened to not only blow up the RSS head office in Nagpur but also kill RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat if the Modi government did not accept to the demands of the protesting ‘farmers’.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Farmer leader Arun Bankar, who is on his way to join the ongoing protests along the Haryana-Delhi border against the three farm laws, issued threats to blow up the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and assassinate Mohan Bhagwat.

Bankar in the video said that Modi has only one option and if he does not repeal farm laws, he will have to commit suicide. He added that if “Modi orders to shoot farmers”, the jawans will rebel against the government. He also added that he will kill Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur and blow up the RSS headquarters there.

Reportedly, a group of farmers had stopped at the ‘Shaheed Kisan Stambh’ in Multai where Arun Bankar issued death threats to Mohan Bhagwat and also claimed that the Maharashtra farmers are going to Delhi to teach Modi a lesson.

Continuing to spew venom against the Modi government, the farmer leader challenged the govt asking whether they will fire bullets on farmers. He continued saying, that he stayed in Nagpur and would not hesitate to do anything if he (PM Modi) does not listen.

Issuing a direct threat to kill Dr Mohan Bhagawat, Arun Bankar said, “I will go and blow up the RSS headquarter and Mohan Bhagwat. They are the one who will take a step back now, we won’t stop.”

Following his hate speech, a complaint has been lodged against Arun Bankar in the Betul Kotwali. An FIR has been lodged under Section 505, 506 after a complaint by BJP District President Babla Aditya Shukla.

Santosh Pandre, Kotwali police station in charge, said that Shukla has lodged a complaint against Arun Bankar, saying that Bankar has openly issued threats saying that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi orders police firing on the farmers, then he would blow up the RSS headquarters and kill Mohan Bhagwat.

Protestors threaten to kill PM Modi for passing farm reforms

The anti-farm agitation against the historic farm laws, enacted by the Union government, has witnessed everything, starting from vandalism and violence to death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Just a few days back, a woman protestor at the protest site at Delhi was caught threatening to stab the Prime Minister. A journalist had approached a lady protestor, who was busy preparing Langaar for other protestors. In response, the woman said, “I will stab Modi in the stomach with this knife.” While she was issuing the death threat casually, the woman proceeded to imitate the act of stabbing.

However, instead of reprimanding the woman, the journalist burst out into laughter and even encouraged her to repeat her statement.

In a similar threat, a video had gone viral on the internet where protesters was heard singing a song, seeking for the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was not clear where the video was captured but a banner of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) with the Communist hammer and sickle in the background could be spotted in the video. The AIKS is a Left front organisation with two factions, one associated with the Communist Party of India and the other with the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

On November 28, an elderly Sikh protestor had threatened to teach a lesson to Prime Minister Narendra Modi just like ‘they taught Indira Gandhi’. Interestingly, these threatening statements were made in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Khalistani elements had threatened to kill PM Modi

Earlier, we had reported on how the ongoing farmer protests along the Punjab-Haryana border also saw the participation of pro-Khalistani elements, who tried to hijack the farmer protests to incite Punjabi farmers against the Modi government.

A few Khalistani terror sympathisers disguised as farmers were caught gloating over the assassination of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who also threatened PM Modi with a similar fate if their demands went unfulfilled.

In one of the videos from the protests, one of the demonstrators was seen threatening PM Modi with dire consequences if the solution is not reached in the upcoming meeting between the farmers and the Centre over the agriculture bills. Further, the protests, apparently carried out by the farmers, were taken control by the Khalistani supporters, who raised pro-Khalistani slogans hailing the face of Khalistani movement – Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.