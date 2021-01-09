Saturday, January 9, 2021
Viral Video shows protesting farmer hail Pakistan PM, call Narendra Modi a dog

At the beginning of the video, a man in traditional Sikh gear says that Imran Khan has become the Prime Minister on his own ability while Narendra Modi has become the Indian Prime Minister by washing dirty tea cups.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Abhinav Saha/Indian Express
A video posted by YouTube channel ‘National Dastak’ is now going viral on social media. In the video, protesting farmers are shown making comments that reveal their virulent hatred for Prime Minister Modi. One of them also showers great love on Pakistani PM Imran Khan while slandering Narendra Modi. The YouTube Channel has over 4 million subscribers on the platform.

At the beginning of the video, a man in traditional Sikh gear says that Imran Khan has become the Prime Minister on his own ability while Narendra Modi has become the Indian Prime Minister by washing dirty tea cups. He also says that Imran Khan has been very good for them and falsely attributed the opening of the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib to him.

The man also says that Modi after his death will not go to heaven or hell but continue to lurk on Earth (as a ghost). Another man says that Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister by hacking EVMs. Such conspiracy theories about EVMs were initially peddled by opposition party politicians, especially the Congress party, to cast aspersions on the BJP’s victory.

The protesters also made an effigy of a donkey and pasted a photo of PM Modi on its face. Pictures of Mukesh Ambani were pasted on its body. They also call the Prime Minister a ‘kutta’ (dog). The video was captured at Singhu Border and published on YouTube on the 6th of January.

Such hatred for the Prime Minister has been observed earlier as well. The farmer wing of the Left Front was seen singing a song asking the Prime Minister to die. On Friday, India Today Editor Preeti Choudhry had revealed that female reporters are being sexually harassed by a section of protesting farmers. She said that their buttocks were being pinched.

