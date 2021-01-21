Thursday, January 21, 2021
Home News Reports Union government decides to conduct periodic performance reviews of Jamia faculty, teachers take offence
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Union government decides to conduct periodic performance reviews of Jamia faculty, teachers take offence

The order by the university authorities has not gone well within the Jamia Teachers’ Association, who have now criticised the notification saying that the CCS Rules did not apply to university teachers and demanded that the order be withdrawn.

OpIndia Staff
Jamia Millia Islamia University/ Image Source: Livewire
130

In a significant decision, the Union government has decided to subject the teachers at Jamia Millia Islamia University for a “periodic review” of performances to determine whether their employment should continue or if they should be retired ‘prematurely’.

According to the reports, following a Union government notification, the Jamia authorities have issued an order to subject the teachers for a periodic review of their performance under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.

However, the order by the university authorities has not gone well within the Jamia Teachers’ Association, who have now criticised the notification saying that the CCS Rules did not apply to university teachers and demanded that the order be withdrawn.

Jamia Teachers’ Association opposes the order, demands its withdrawal

The notification was sent to all deans of faculties, heads of departments, directors of centres and all senior administrative officials including chief proctor, dean of students’ welfare, and controller of examinations.

The JTA had also called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the order. After the meeting, the JTA secretary Mohammad Irfan Qureshi said that the entire JTA EC believed that Jamia Millia Islamia University (a central university) is an autonomous body where CCS rule cannot be implemented. He added that JTA demanded the Registrar, JMI to withdraw the said impugned office order with immediate effect.

Echoing similar sentiments, Registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri said, “A government notification had come in this regard, so we issued it. We haven’t scheduled anything (review) right now. But CCS Rules can be adopted by universities if they want. I’m not aware of the teachers’ association position. This is our internal matter.”

Jamia Milia Islamia – a university clouded by controversies

A few weeks earlier, Jamia Millia University had stoked another controversy after it had arbitrarily terminated 23 employees belonging to the Valmiki community.

A video of sanitation workers from Jamia had gone viral on social media platforms. One of the terminated employees identified as Rajesh Kumar Valmiki made a heart-wrenching appeal against Jamia’s administration’s decision to terminate 23 Sanitation workers’ employment.

Rajesh Kumar Valmiki had said that 23 Sanitation Workers had been removed from their posts by the Jamia authorities. He had alleged that the authorities have told that they have got orders from Ministry of Human Resources (HRD) to remove 23 out of 132 sanitation workers.

This is not the first time Jamia has found itself deep in controversies. The foundation of Jamia Milia Islamia was laid by Maulana Mahmud Hasan. One of its founders was Mohammad Ali Jauhar who dreamed of Hindustan Darul Islam and had opposed Vande Mataram in 1923. During the anti-CAA protestsJamia students were allegedly involved in demonstrations and violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Bernie Sanders and his mittens during Biden inauguration trigger a meme fest on social media. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The US Senator from Vermont was spotted at the venue wearing parka and a pair of very homely looking mittens at the high profile event.
Read more
News Reports

Alarming disinformation campaign by China spotted across media platforms against its vaccine’s criticism

OpIndia Staff -
From sensational headlines to misleading reports and insinuations, China is now playing the dangerous game to spread disinformation on its coronavirus vaccines.
Read more

Those who blamed Modi for market crashes must congratulate him for Sensex at 50,000

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As market crosses 50,000 points, will those who blame him for crashes credit him for bullish trend?

Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India’s manufacturing facility in Pune. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.

Twin suicide attack in Baghdad, Iraq leaves three dead, dozens wounded

World OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad.

How Indian Railways came to the rescue of a pregnant woman who slipped and injured herself: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In just one hour of Ravi's tweet, the Indian Railways managed to get medical assistance for his pregnant wife.

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
News Reports

“Not forgetting this communication until death”: Chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna reveals how he was asked to pay for favourable reviews of his movie

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Khanna stated that critics had asked him to pay 3 lacs for 3 star-rating and 4 lacks for 4 star-rating of his movie 'The Last Colour'
Read more
Entertainment

‘Comedian’ uses Kashmiri Pandit genocide to peddle propaganda about Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -
Samay Raina posted a tweet trivialising the horrors faced by exiled Kashmiri Pandits to oppose incarceration of Munawar Faruqui
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Editor's picks

Bernie Sanders and his mittens during Biden inauguration trigger a meme fest on social media. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The US Senator from Vermont was spotted at the venue wearing parka and a pair of very homely looking mittens at the high profile event.
Read more
News Reports

After multiple FIRs against ‘Tandav’, makers of another Amazon Prime web series ‘Mirzapur’ in trouble, SC issues notice

OpIndia Staff -
The SC notice was issued following a petition complaining about UP's Mirzapur being portrayed in a bad light in the web series
Read more
News Reports

Alarming disinformation campaign by China spotted across media platforms against its vaccine’s criticism

OpIndia Staff -
From sensational headlines to misleading reports and insinuations, China is now playing the dangerous game to spread disinformation on its coronavirus vaccines.
Read more
News Reports

10 months after lockdown started, Lakshadweep reports the first coronavirus case. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The first Covid-19 case in Lakshadweep was reported just a few days after the UT revised its Standard Operating Procedures
Read more
Opinions

Those who blamed Modi for market crashes must congratulate him for Sensex at 50,000

Abhishek Banerjee -
As market crosses 50,000 points, will those who blame him for crashes credit him for bullish trend?
Read more
News Reports

Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India’s manufacturing facility in Pune. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC leaders attack BSF, accuse it of working for BJP’s benefit, BSF hits back

OpIndia Staff -
The BSF has responded to allegations meted at the force by TMC leaders.
Read more
News Reports

Has the govt increased interest rate on Kisan Credit Card loan from 7% to 12%

OpIndia Staff -
The Press Information Bureau has 'fact-checked' the claims made by some media portals that interest on Kisan Credit Card loan has been increased.
Read more
News Reports

Union government decides to conduct periodic performance reviews of Jamia faculty, teachers take offence

OpIndia Staff -
Following a union govt notification, Jamia authorities issued an order to subject teachers for periodic review of their performance
Read more
World

Twin suicide attack in Baghdad, Iraq leaves three dead, dozens wounded

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com