Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Updated:

‘Your c**k is mine now’, hackers take control of Internet-enabled male chastity device, demand ransom in Bitcoin

The Chinese chastity cage can be logged in by a trusted partner remotely over Bluetooth using a mobile app, however, it is not password protected, making vulnerable to hacking.

OpIndia Staff
Hackers hack into Chastity device/ Representational Image
In a bizarre incident, a hacker hacked into internet-connected chastity cages of several people and is now demanding a ransom to be paid in Bitcoin to unlock them. 

According to the reports, the hacker seized control of a number of chastity cages for man, branded Cellmate and made by Chinese company Qiui, and has been threatening victims to pay him ransom in bitcoin in order to regain control of the device.

In October 2020, the details about a security flaw were revealed in the Cellmate Chastity Cage device that meant that hackers could access it remotely and lock the cage permanently. Due to the flaw, anyone could remotely lock all devices and prevent users from releasing themselves.

It is now confirmed that the hacker was able to take control of men’s devices that are often used by people in the BDSM community to prevent erections. After seizing control remotely of his chastity cage, one hacker sent a message to a victim, “Your c**k is mine now”, according to screenshots of conversations shared.

Speaking to VICE, other victims revealed their own traumatising experiences at the hands of the hacker. Another victim Robert said he was grateful that he was not wearing his chastity cage when the hacker contacted him to say that they had seized control of the device.

Hackers demand ransom in bitcoin

Reportedly, the hacker demanded 0.02 Bitcoin, which is $750 in current valuation to unlock the device. Robert checked his device and discovered that it had been locked and that he was unable to gain access to it.

Similarly, another victim called RJ said that he too was asked by the hacker to pay a ransom by claiming that they had taken control of his device. He said, “I wasn’t the owner of the cage anymore so I didn’t have full control over the cage at any given moment.”

UK-based security research group Pen Test Partners had informed that there was a vulnerability in the device that could allow it to be taken over by hackers. The chastity cage can be logged in by a trusted partner remotely over Bluetooth using a mobile app, however, it is not password protected, making vulnerable to hacking.

The researchers with Pen Test Partners had said at the time that if the men who were targeted by hackers had been wearing the device at the time, they could have found themselves in something of a tight spot. According to researchers, the device is locked with a metal ring underneath the user’s penis. If hacked, then it would have to be removed using a heavy-duty bolt cutter.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

'Your c**k is mine now', hackers take control of Internet-enabled male chastity device, demand ransom in Bitcoin

