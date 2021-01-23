The results of India Today 2021 Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey is out and the findings are almost on the expected lines. The results have once again re-established that despite left-liberals’ hatemongering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support base remains solidly behind him. He has yet again been chosen as the most preferred Prime Minister with 38% of Indians believing that he should retain the position for the next term as well.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has become the second choice, with 10% Indians wanting him as the next Prime Minister of the country.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah placed third with 8% votes, the Mood of the Nation poll result shows that Rahul Gandhi virtually is no challenge to PM Narendra Modi with a meagre 7% respondants finding him worthy of the position.

The Mood of the Nation poll of India Today revealed that if the Lok Sabha elections are held in the country today, the NDA will not only retain power but also win a majority of seats in India’s parliament.

As a reaffirmation of the popularity of the leader who is now in his seventh year in power, 74% per cent of the MOTN respondents rated PM Modi’s performance as good or outstanding.

India Today’s 2021 Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll result on PM Modi’s performance (source: India Today)

The survey was conducted on 12,232 respondents between January 3 and January 13, 2021. 67% of the rural and 33% of the urban population was included.

Furthermore, in the best prime minister ratings too, Modi (38%) is far ahead as compared to Atal Bihari Vajpayee (18%), Indira Gandhi (11%), Jawaharlal Nehru (8%), and Manmohan Singh (7%).

According to the latest MOTN poll, Yogi Adityanath has been once again perceived to be the ‘Best Performing Chief Minister‘ in the country with 24% of voters voting in his favour. This is the third consecutive time Yogi Aditynath has grabbed the position of the best CM. Mamta Banerjee (9%) has slipped to the fourth position in this survey. Above her is Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy placing third in the race with 11% votes and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal finishing second with 15% votes.

Coming as a huge setback to the Congress party and the Modi-detractors, the poll results suggest that the two greatest achievements of the Modi government have been the go-ahead given to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir. The central government’s handling of Covid-19 is in third place in this line-up.

Moreover, the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA which triggered riots in Delhi in February 2020 has got the approval of a majority of Indians (53%). Also, the Uniform Civil Code got the overwhelming support of 70% voters.