Two weeks after a large group of anti-farm law protestors gheraoed actress Janhvi Kapoor while she was shooting for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry at Bassi Pathana in Punjab, the protestors had yet again invaded a shooting venue in Patiala, reported The Times of India.

As per reports, ‘protestors’ reached the venue and began sloganeering against the shooting of ‘Good Luck Jerry’ in Patiala. They demanded that the actress Janhvi Kapoor came out of her hostel and show support for their anti-farm law agitation. While making an ’emotional appeal’ that issues pertaining to the agriculture sector affect everyone, they demanded that Janhvi and other Bollywood actors show solidarity with their cause.

Reportedly, the anti-farm law protestors not only trespassed into the shooting venue but also forcibly made their way into the hotel premises, where the cast and crew were lodged. The shooting for the upcoming movie had to be stalled for a day, owing to the ruckus created by the so-called farmers. They also complained to the media that they ‘disagreed’ with the silence of the Hindi film fraternity over the issue and warned that they would continue disrupting film shoots in the city of Patiala.

Protestors bully Janhvi Kapoor into giving an opinion about farm laws

Earlier on January 11, a large group of protesters gheraoed the actor and her crew demanding her opinion on the farm laws. Balwinder Singh, SHO, said that the protesters halted the shooting and told the workers and Director that Bollywood actors have neither said anything in support of the farmers’ protests nor made any comment. “When Director assured them that Janhvi Kapoor will make a comment on the protest, then they went back. The shoot is going on.”

As per the reports, the protesters allegedly said that they would allow shooting only if Jahnvi Kapoor makes a statement in favour of the so-called farmers sitting on the Delhi borders. They left the shooting location only after Janhvi posted an Instagram story in which she wrote, “Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognise and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers.”