BJP President JP Nadda today tore into Rahul Gandhi’s jibe over the village built by China on the land illegally occupied by the communist country.

Now that Mr. @RahulGandhi has returned from his monthly vacation, I would like to ask him some questions. I hope he will answer them in his today’s Press Conference. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 19, 2021

While taking a dig on PM Modi, senior Congress leader tweeted how PM Modi had promised he wont let the country bow down. However, as Nadda pointed out, he forgot one important point. The land in question was occupied by China back in 1959 when his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister.

Does @RahulGandhi have any intention to cancel the Congress Party MoU with China and their Communist Party?

Does he intend to return the Chinese largesse to trusts controlled by his family?

Or will their policies and practices continue to be dictated by Chinese money and MoU? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 19, 2021

Nadda asked Rahul Gandhi when does he and his party plan to stop lying over China. He even questioned whether Rahul Gandhi plans to cancel the MoU signed between Congress and the Communist Party in China.

On August 7, 2008, during the first term of UPA, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress party and the Communist Party of China (CPC) signed an MoU “to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

Interestingly, the MoU was signed by the then Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi. On the Chinese side, it was signed by none other than Xi Jinping himself, who was then the Chinese vice-president and standing committee member of the CPC’s politburo. The MoU was signed in the presence of his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi.

When will Congress stop provoking and misleading farmers of India?

Why did UPA stall the Swaminathan Commission report for years and did not increase the MSP?

Why did farmers remain poor for decades under Congress Governments?

Does he feel sympathy for farmers only in opposition? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 19, 2021

Calling out Rahul Gandhi’s and Congress’ lack of support while combating the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, Nadda questioned him why has he not yet congratulated the scientists and Indian citizens for curbing the pandemic. He further questioned Rahul Gandhi on misleading the farmers of India in the current ongoing protests against the new farm laws. “Why did farmers remain poor for decades under Congress Governments? Does he feel sympathy for farmers only in opposition?” he questioned.

Rahul Gandhi enjoyed Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. Why did his party ban it and insult Tamil culture when they were in power? Is he not proud of India’s culture and ethos? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 19, 2021

He even pointed out Congress’ hypocrisy over the farm laws as well as his participating in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu while his party has previously opposed it.