Tuesday, January 19, 2021
‘When will Rahul Gandhi and Congress stop lying on China?’: BJP Pres JP Nadda tears into Rahul Gandhi’s jibe on Arunachal Pradesh land

The land in question was occupied by China back in 1959 when his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister.

OpIndia Staff
JP Nadda takes on Rahul Gandhi
BJP President JP Nadda today tore into Rahul Gandhi’s jibe over the village built by China on the land illegally occupied by the communist country.

While taking a dig on PM Modi, senior Congress leader tweeted how PM Modi had promised he wont let the country bow down. However, as Nadda pointed out, he forgot one important point. The land in question was occupied by China back in 1959 when his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister.

Nadda asked Rahul Gandhi when does he and his party plan to stop lying over China. He even questioned whether Rahul Gandhi plans to cancel the MoU signed between Congress and the Communist Party in China.

On August 7, 2008, during the first term of UPA, Sonia Gandhi-led Congress party and the Communist Party of China (CPC) signed an MoU “to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

Interestingly, the MoU was signed by the then Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi. On the Chinese side, it was signed by none other than Xi Jinping himself, who was then the Chinese vice-president and standing committee member of the CPC’s politburo. The MoU was signed in the presence of his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi.

Calling out Rahul Gandhi’s and Congress’ lack of support while combating the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, Nadda questioned him why has he not yet congratulated the scientists and Indian citizens for curbing the pandemic. He further questioned Rahul Gandhi on misleading the farmers of India in the current ongoing protests against the new farm laws. “Why did farmers remain poor for decades under Congress Governments? Does he feel sympathy for farmers only in opposition?” he questioned.

He even pointed out Congress’ hypocrisy over the farm laws as well as his participating in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu while his party has previously opposed it.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

