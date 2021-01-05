Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Kerala: Mother arrested for sexually exploiting 14-year-old son in Thiruvananthapuram

The child was counselled by Childline workers and his statement was reported. He repeated the same things to the childline workers that he had told his father.

In a shocking incident in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, a woman has been accused of sexually exploiting her own minor son. According to reports, the woman subjected her 14-years old son to sexual abuse

Father alleged that she had been sexually abusing their son for quite some time

The matter came to light when the father of the child filed a complaint at Kadakkvoor police station against his wife. He alleged that his wife had been sexually abusing their child for a long time. The mother has been looking after the child since he was 10. Taking cognisance of the father’s complaint, the police forwarded his complaint to the Child Welfare Commission. The child was counselled by Childline workers and his statement was reported. He repeated the same things to the childline workers that he had told his father.

The Commission found out that the child’s mother had sexually exploited him. Police reportedly informed yesterday that the woman has been arrested under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

After being arrested, the 35-year old woman was produced before a court. The court sent her to judicial custody. She is now lodged in a woman’s prison in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is said to be the first such incident in the state.

