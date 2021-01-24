On Saturday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad, a convict in a multi-crore fodder scam, was shifted to Delhi by air ambulance as his health deteriorated while undergoing treatment at RIMS hospital in Ranchi.

As former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was airlifted to Delhi, the left-liberals, the trolls associated with the opposition parties and the self-proclaimed journalists shed their tears by sympathising for the scam-convict politician and demanded his release even as the courts have convicted him for amassing massive wealth by misappropriating public money.

The left-liberals, who are very much fascinated about the ‘secular’ credentials of Lalu Prasad Yadav, projected the scam-convict as some ‘messiah’ and a champion of developmental politics to insinuate that his conviction in the multi-crore scam is nothing but political vendetta. Amusingly, the usual propagandists on the social media platforms descended on Twitter on Saturday to blame the Modi government for deteriorating health conditions of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Rohini Singh, an employee at the far-left propaganda portal ‘The Wire’, did not waste the opportunity to target the Modi government over Lalu Yadav’s conviction in the multi-crore fodder scam. Singh, who almost spends her time spreading false propaganda on Twitter, claimed that Lalu Yadav was a ‘rare’ politician who refused to bow down before PM Modi and BJP and hence he was in such situation today.

According to the likes of self-proclaimed Singh, Lalu Prasad Yadav conviction by the courts was not because of his role in looting the public money in the fodder scam but for standing against PM Modi and the BJP.

Jignesh Mevani, an elected representative himself, celebrated and praised corrupt leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav for ‘saving’ India from sinking into the politics of hate for decades.

According to Mevani, Lalu Yadav gave voice to India’s backward castes and the poor. Calling the convict Lalu Yadav a political prisoner, the Gujarat MLA demanded the former Bihar Chief Minister’s release.

Even Congress party leaders jumped into the scene to offer their solidarity with scam-convict Lalu Prasad Yadav. Hailing the champion of ‘secular’ politics – Lalu Prasad Yadav for arresting BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani during the Ayodhya Rath Yatra at Bihar’s Samastipur in 1990, Congress leader Hitendra Pithadiya claimed that Lalu Yadav is currently serving the punishment for bravely stopping the Manuwadi chariot of Sangh and BJP during the Rath Yatra.

Dilip Mandal, a columnist with Shekhar Gupta’s ‘The Print’, also demanded the release of Lalu Prasad Yadav claiming that it was a movement for social justice.

Another Twitter account – Indian Muslims, which is known for posting Hinduphobic content on Twitter, also joined the social media campaign to demand the release of scam-convict Lalu Yadav. Sharing a video of a speech made by Lalu Yadav made before arresting LK Advani’s Rath Yatra in Samastipur in Bihar, the Twitter handle ‘Indian Muslims’ hailed the former Bihar CM of stopping the ‘communal’ forces during the Advani’s Rath Yatra.

Unsurprisingly, troll masquerading as a ‘Dalit activist’ – Meena Kandasamy, who has a history of making abusive casteist rants against upper caste communities, too joined the bandwagon to praise the scam-convict Lalu Yadav. Demanding the release, Kandasamy claimed that Lalu Yadav was one of the few politicians who had the foresight and spine to stop Hindutva in its tracks three decades ago.

In an act of absolving the crimes of Lalu Yadav in the name of secularism, the propagandists like Meena Kandasamy claimed that Lalu Yadav was consistently on the side of social justice and secularism.

It is rather shocking to see the audacity of left-liberals and the media ecosystem to whitewash the crimes of a man, who is considered to be not only one of the most corrupt leaders in the country but also someone who was known for practising extreme minority appeasement during his rule in Bihar, that devastated the state’s growth prospects forever.

However, the left-liberals continue to hail and celebrate Lalu Yadav for his the so-called ‘secular’ credentials and tries to portray him as some sort of ‘social justice’ hero despite the fact that his tenure as the Chief Minister of Bihar was one of the worst phase of country’s politics that plunged the state into further more poverty and deprivation.

For the ‘liberal-secular’ ecosystem, it does not matter whether Lalu Yadav is corrupt or unethical, as long he furthers their political narrative against the current political establishment in the country i.e., BJP. As Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party RJD’s political future is wading into dark, the ‘liberal-secular’ industry have now resorted to a new political theatrics to sympathise for the cause of Lalu Yadav by referring to him as a ‘political’ prisoner and are demanding his release.

Lalu Yadav is absolved of all his crimes only because he ‘arrested L K Advani’ during the Rath Yatra in 1990.