Saturday, January 23, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Liberals’ propagate scripted drama of ‘plot to murder farmers’ even as ‘masked man’ says...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Liberals’ propagate scripted drama of ‘plot to murder farmers’ even as ‘masked man’ says he was tortured by farmer leaders to lie

The masked man, identified as Yogesh, confessed in a video that he was threatened with death by farmer leaders to speak lies in the press conference.

OpIndia Staff
Liberals and Congress functionaries lied about the lies of assassination attempt peddled by farmer leaders in a press conference yesterday
Masked man who was propped up by farmer leaders was identified as Yogesh Singh
1

Ever since PM Modi came into power in 2014, the left-leaning liberals have gone on an overdrive to discredit the central government. From raising the bogey of intolerance to the farce of ‘Award Wapsi’, the liberals have pulled every trick from their book to tarnish the credibility of the Modi government. Recently, they piggybacked on the farmers’ protest to allege that the Centre is indifferent to the interests of the farmers, even though many of them had advocated and endorsed the same Farm Bills in the past that were passed by the central government in September 2020.

Nevertheless, with the talks between the Centre and the Farmers Union yielding no definite result, an elaborate lie was weaved and peddled to allege that an assassin was hired to eliminate the farmer leaders. On Friday, a masked man, who was later revealed to be Yogesh Singh, was presented by the farmer union leaders to claim that he was part of an attack team to shoot four farmer leaders and cause disruption during the January 26 protest outside the national capital.

Addressing a press conference on Friday night, surrounded by union leaders, the masked man claimed that he and his team members were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge on the crowd if things go out of control during the January 26 tractor rally.

However, the lie stood exposed today when the masked man, identified as Yogesh, confessed in a video that he was threatened with death by farmer leaders to speak lies in the press conference.

Congress functionaries and left-leaning liberals join hands to perpetuate lies peddled by the masked man

No sooner did the farmers’ leader propped up the masked man and alleged that they are been targeted by a hit team, presumably to create disruption and end the protests, scores of left-leaning liberals resorted to what they do best—propagate lies without bothering to verify the facts of the matter or showing a modicum of willingness to get to bottom of the truth.

A raft of liberals, including the opposition politicians, took to Twitter, to propagate the lie that was peddled by the farmer union leaders using the masked man in the press conference. Congress functionaries made a beeline to share the confessions made by the masked man to allege that the Modi government plans to eliminate the leaders of the farmers’ protests to quell the demonstrations.

Left-leaning journalists, who double as Congress and the opposition parties’ B team in perpetuating propaganda, were not far behind in spreading the lies about an assassin being hired to stamp out the protests.

Rohini Singh, popularly known as ‘2BHK journalist’ on Twitter, expressed her shock on the revelations made by the masked man. Perhaps, only a legitimately elected government is subjected to intense scrutiny while anyone who makes any claim under the sun that aligns with their propaganda is regarded as gospel truth.

Another notorious journalist Vinod Kapri, who has an inveterate habit of peddling fake news, also shared the news that has now been debunked as a lie.

Journalist Ajit Anjum quoted the tweet of the masked man speaking about a conspiracy to bump off farmer leaders innocently questioned if such machinations are underway.

A troll masquerading as journalist Swati Chaturvedi gave a new dimension to the fake news by insinuating that the Modi government is behind this assassination plot to discredit and end the farmers’ agitation.

Two day before the alleged masked man confessed that he was asked to murder the farmer leaders, Saba Naqvi was privy of the knowledge that assassins will be sent to protest sites. She took to Twitter to claim that farmer leaders told her that they fear agent provocateurs will be sent to protest sites.

Masked man confesses he was threatened by farmer leaders to lie about the assassination attempt

While the Congress functionaries, left-leaning liberals attempted to propagate lies peddled by the masked man and insinuate that the Modi government was behind the attempt to eliminate the farm leaders, it was today revealed that the farmer leaders threatened to kill the masked man, identified as Yogesh, if he didn’t lie and implicate Haryana police.

In a video accessed by Opindia, the masked man can be seen making a confession saying, “My name is Yogesh, a resident of Sonepat was travelling from to Panipat from Delhi on January 19. I came across the protesting farmers near Narela on the same day when I was returning back, As he encountered the farmers, I saw a few people misbehaving with ladies near the protest site.”

Further, the masked man aka Yogesh Singh said that he informed a few protestors regarding the incident, who mistook him for the misbehaving youths near the protesting site and picked him up to the camp. “The ‘farmer’ leaders hit me initially, removed my clothes, hung me on top of a trolley to further beat me up on that day”, he said.

On the next day, the ‘farmer’ leaders visited Yogesh Singh and instructed him to do whatever they ask him to do. The ‘farmers’ also allegedly warned him that he has to face severe consequences if he fails to follow his order. According to Yogesh, there were four more men along with him, who were detained by the protestors at the Singh border and one of them identified as Sagar.

Yogesh, without naming any farmer leaders, said that the ‘farmers’ again approached him on January 19th night and offered him food and liquor. The next day, the farmers shockingly confessed to having killed the other four people who were detained along with Yogesh Singh. The ‘farmers’ leaders again brutally beat me up on the following day and threatened to kill him if he did not agree to follow their instructions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

How Congress spread lies about a woman being beaten up by goons in ‘lawless UP’ while the police did nothing: Read what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, a video of a pleading lady requesting UP Police officers to save her from two assailants was doing the rounds on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Stripped, hung upside down, one other beaten with pipe and still in their custody: 5 big revelations by ‘Masked Man’ Yogesh about farmer leaders

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, however, masked man Yogesh has made revelations that would give everyone cause for immense concern.
Read more

Farmers threatened to kill if Yogesh didn’t lie and implicate Haryana police, said have already killed others: Watch exclusive confession of ‘masked man’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A person identified as Yogesh, who was detained by the Haryana police on Friday said the farmers at Singhu border threatened to kill him

Islamists attack IAS-turned-Islamist-turned-politician Shah Faesal after he takes u-turn to praise Modi’s vaccine diplomacy

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, it was reported that Shah Faesal has been informed by authorities that his resignation has not been accepted.

Masked man claims he was ‘assigned’ to shoot farmers, farm leader helps him remember his confession

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The masked man claimed that he and others were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and unleash violence during farmers protest

Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa alleges Delhi Police smashed his car’s windscreen, video tells a completely different story: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa smashes the windscreen of his own car with a hockey stick, alleges Delhi police did it

Recently Popular

Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.
Read more
News Reports

How Brazil thanked India for sending Coronavirus vaccine doses: Pawan Putra Hanuman

OpIndia Staff -
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country.
Read more
Media

Left-wing fury at Vir Sanghvi shows just how much ‘liberals’ hate Hindus

Abhishek Banerjee -
Vir Sanghvi published a column about the ‘shameful persecution’ of Munawar Faruqui and the ‘bogus controversy’ around Tandav
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
Crime

Elephant in viral video where a forest official was seen crying profusely over its death was injured by burning tyre in horrific attack: Details

OpIndia Staff -
An elephant has died in Masinagudi in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu after locals attempted to chase it away with fire.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

‘Liberals’ propagate scripted drama of ‘plot to murder farmers’ even as ‘masked man’ says he was tortured by farmer leaders to lie

OpIndia Staff -
A raft of liberals took to social media websites to spread the lies peddled by the masked man, now identified as Yogesh Singh
Read more
Fact-Check

How Congress spread lies about a woman being beaten up by goons in ‘lawless UP’ while the police did nothing: Read what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, a video of a pleading lady requesting UP Police officers to save her from two assailants was doing the rounds on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

India sees Yogi Adityanath as PM Modi’s successor, Rahul Gandhi stands nowhere: Survey

OpIndia Staff -
As per the India Today Mood of the Nation survey, Rahul Gandhi virtually is no challenge to PM Narendra Modi
Read more
WTF News

Texas AG sues President Joe Biden over ‘unlawful and perilous’ freeze on the deportation of illegal immigrants: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden is facing trouble as his administration is now being sued by Texas over its decision to freeze deportation of illegal immigrants.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters in Uttarakhand show complete disregard for lives of policemen, protesting Congress workers in MP force police to use water cannons

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers were up for a rude shock while organising a march from Jawahar Chowk to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

TRP row: Times Network ‘contemplates’ to sue BARC, alleges ‘large scale manipulation’ to help Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
Times Network alleges that BARC officials had 'manually reduced' the ratings of Times Now to help Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Stripped, hung upside down, one other beaten with pipe and still in their custody: 5 big revelations by ‘Masked Man’ Yogesh about farmer leaders

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, however, masked man Yogesh has made revelations that would give everyone cause for immense concern.
Read more
News Reports

Disagreements emerge between China and Pakistan over CPEC project funding as Pakistan seeks concession on loan interest

OpIndia Staff -
The countries are facing disagreement over the ML-1 railway project and the special economic zones under the CPEC.
Read more
News Reports

Photos of 4 ‘farmer’ leaders recovered from ‘masked man’ Yogesh, planted by farmers to make the fake murder plot believable: Details

OpIndia Staff -
'Masked man' Yogesh Singh was propped by the 'farmer' leaders claiming that he was part of a plot to murder four farmer leaders
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Forest officials arrest 5 accused of killing and eating a leopard cub, were planning to sell nails, teeth skin weighing 50 kgs

OpIndia Staff -
While poaching of wild animals is not uncommon, the forest officials were shocked to learn that the miscreants consumed the meat of the leopard.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com