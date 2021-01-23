Ever since PM Modi came into power in 2014, the left-leaning liberals have gone on an overdrive to discredit the central government. From raising the bogey of intolerance to the farce of ‘Award Wapsi’, the liberals have pulled every trick from their book to tarnish the credibility of the Modi government. Recently, they piggybacked on the farmers’ protest to allege that the Centre is indifferent to the interests of the farmers, even though many of them had advocated and endorsed the same Farm Bills in the past that were passed by the central government in September 2020.

Nevertheless, with the talks between the Centre and the Farmers Union yielding no definite result, an elaborate lie was weaved and peddled to allege that an assassin was hired to eliminate the farmer leaders. On Friday, a masked man, who was later revealed to be Yogesh Singh, was presented by the farmer union leaders to claim that he was part of an attack team to shoot four farmer leaders and cause disruption during the January 26 protest outside the national capital.

Addressing a press conference on Friday night, surrounded by union leaders, the masked man claimed that he and his team members were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge on the crowd if things go out of control during the January 26 tractor rally.

However, the lie stood exposed today when the masked man, identified as Yogesh, confessed in a video that he was threatened with death by farmer leaders to speak lies in the press conference.

Congress functionaries and left-leaning liberals join hands to perpetuate lies peddled by the masked man

No sooner did the farmers’ leader propped up the masked man and alleged that they are been targeted by a hit team, presumably to create disruption and end the protests, scores of left-leaning liberals resorted to what they do best—propagate lies without bothering to verify the facts of the matter or showing a modicum of willingness to get to bottom of the truth.

A raft of liberals, including the opposition politicians, took to Twitter, to propagate the lie that was peddled by the farmer union leaders using the masked man in the press conference. Congress functionaries made a beeline to share the confessions made by the masked man to allege that the Modi government plans to eliminate the leaders of the farmers’ protests to quell the demonstrations.

When all else fails, murder of truth is the only way of the tyrants !



Even this shall fail.#FarmersProtests https://t.co/uQFq9r7Qdf — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 22, 2021

किसान आंदोलन को तोड़ने की हर साजिश के खिलाफ भारत खड़ा है।



ताकतें चाहे जितनी कोशिश कर लें किसी भी हद तक चली जाए , खेती-किसानी और रोटी की लड़ाई को तोड़ नहीं पाएगी। pic.twitter.com/D7lK2FptSL — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) January 22, 2021

Old India: Government tolerated and democratically handled the protests despite knowing they were politically motivated by RSS. i.e: IAC Farce.



New India: Government planning, aiding, and abating the assassination of peaceful protesters



We are no longer a democratic country. https://t.co/rLtcVrSQh2 — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) January 22, 2021

वाह री सरकार !



किसान आंदोलन लाठी के दम पर खत्म नही कर पाए तो किसान नेताओं को ‘गोलियां’ मारी जाएंगी?



सिंघु बॉर्डर पर ‘शार्प शूटर’ का पकड़ा जाना एक बड़ी साजिश की ओर इशारा कर रहा है । pic.twitter.com/OLvfS3UWiG — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) January 22, 2021

Left-leaning journalists, who double as Congress and the opposition parties’ B team in perpetuating propaganda, were not far behind in spreading the lies about an assassin being hired to stamp out the protests.

Rohini Singh, popularly known as ‘2BHK journalist’ on Twitter, expressed her shock on the revelations made by the masked man. Perhaps, only a legitimately elected government is subjected to intense scrutiny while anyone who makes any claim under the sun that aligns with their propaganda is regarded as gospel truth.

Another notorious journalist Vinod Kapri, who has an inveterate habit of peddling fake news, also shared the news that has now been debunked as a lie.

Journalist Ajit Anjum quoted the tweet of the masked man speaking about a conspiracy to bump off farmer leaders innocently questioned if such machinations are underway.

A troll masquerading as journalist Swati Chaturvedi gave a new dimension to the fake news by insinuating that the Modi government is behind this assassination plot to discredit and end the farmers’ agitation.

Who wants to discredit & end the farmers agitation? Who would have sent a man to attempt a shooting? The Modi govt has been trying hard to discredit the peaceful agitation which has left it red faced — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 22, 2021

Two day before the alleged masked man confessed that he was asked to murder the farmer leaders, Saba Naqvi was privy of the knowledge that assassins will be sent to protest sites. She took to Twitter to claim that farmer leaders told her that they fear agent provocateurs will be sent to protest sites.

2 days ago the farm leaders told me they feared agent provocateurs will be sent to protest sites. They were right. https://t.co/IclsRat48E — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) January 22, 2021

Masked man confesses he was threatened by farmer leaders to lie about the assassination attempt

While the Congress functionaries, left-leaning liberals attempted to propagate lies peddled by the masked man and insinuate that the Modi government was behind the attempt to eliminate the farm leaders, it was today revealed that the farmer leaders threatened to kill the masked man, identified as Yogesh, if he didn’t lie and implicate Haryana police.

In a video accessed by Opindia, the masked man can be seen making a confession saying, “My name is Yogesh, a resident of Sonepat was travelling from to Panipat from Delhi on January 19. I came across the protesting farmers near Narela on the same day when I was returning back, As he encountered the farmers, I saw a few people misbehaving with ladies near the protest site.”

Further, the masked man aka Yogesh Singh said that he informed a few protestors regarding the incident, who mistook him for the misbehaving youths near the protesting site and picked him up to the camp. “The ‘farmer’ leaders hit me initially, removed my clothes, hung me on top of a trolley to further beat me up on that day”, he said.

On the next day, the ‘farmer’ leaders visited Yogesh Singh and instructed him to do whatever they ask him to do. The ‘farmers’ also allegedly warned him that he has to face severe consequences if he fails to follow his order. According to Yogesh, there were four more men along with him, who were detained by the protestors at the Singh border and one of them identified as Sagar.

Yogesh, without naming any farmer leaders, said that the ‘farmers’ again approached him on January 19th night and offered him food and liquor. The next day, the farmers shockingly confessed to having killed the other four people who were detained along with Yogesh Singh. The ‘farmers’ leaders again brutally beat me up on the following day and threatened to kill him if he did not agree to follow their instructions.