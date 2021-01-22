British Medical Journal Lancet has said that Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine – Covaxin, India’s first indigenous vaccine against the coronavirus, showed enhanced immune response without any serious side effects in the Phase 1 trials.

The prestigious medical journal said that the vaccine generated tolerable safety outcomes and enhanced immune responses. According to the Lancet, the vaccine, codenamed BBV152, was well tolerated in all dose groups with no vaccine-related serious adverse events.

During the trials carried between 13 and 30 July 2020, 827 participants were screened, of whom 375 were enrolled. Among the enrolled participants, 100 each were randomly assigned to the three vaccine groups, and 75 were randomly assigned to the control group.

“The most common solicited adverse events were injection site pain, headache, fatigue, fever, and nausea or vomiting,” the journal said.

Adverse event common, not related to vaccine: Lancet

The journal also added that one adverse event was reported but was unrelated to the vaccine.

“All solicited adverse events were mild and were more frequent after the first dose. One serious adverse event of viral pneumonitis was reported in the 6 μg with Algel group, unrelated to the vaccine,” the journal said.

During the phase 2 trial, Covaxin has been tested in 11 hospitals across the country. According to Lancet, the volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55 with no co-morbidity conditions have participated in the trial, who were administered two intramuscular doses of vaccines with 14 days apart.

Reportedly, the vaccine trial took place in Hyderabad, Rohtak, Patna, Kancheepuram, Delhi, Goa, Bhubaneswar and Lucknow among other places.

Covaxin is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The drug regulator committee of India had last month granted emergency use authorisation for Covaxin in ‘clinical trial mode’.

Lancet study dismisses fearmongering by liberals and opposition parties

Ever since the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the emergency use of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine Covaxin for Covid-19, the opposition parties and its media ecosystem had resorted to not only politicising the issue of vaccination drive but also trying to discredit it as it was developed and manufactured indigenously in the country.

The left-liberals, trying to undo all the hard work carried out by Indian scientists, had resorted to false propaganda by targeting the government over the vaccine’s efficacy and had indulged in fearmongering ahead of the release of the cure for the pandemic.

According to these ‘experts’, the Covaxin has not been fully tested, short on trails, and there was no efficacy data to prove that the vaccine is a successful one.

However, with Lancet certifying the study and peer-reviewing the Indian made vaccine ‘Covaxin’, the left-liberals and opposition leaders in the country have much to answer about their campaign to discredit the vaccine at a time when the country needed it the most.