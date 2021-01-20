Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Home World 'Missing' Jack Ma makes first public appearance, Chinese state media claims
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Missing’ Jack Ma makes first public appearance, Chinese state media claims

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has been mysteriously missing from public life since October 2020

OpIndia Staff
Jack Ma makes first public appearance after mysterious disappearance since October 2020
1

Chinese state media Global Times on Wednesday released a video where in Jack Ma makes his first public appearance. As per Global Times’ claims, the Alibaba founder showed up at a rural teacher-themed social welfare event via video.

As per Chinese state media, he attended the Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award ceremony, an annual event launched by the Jack Ma Foundation in 2015. As per the report, Ma addressed 100 rural teachers across China and said he would meet them once the Chinese coronavirus pandemic was over.

Jack Ma mysteriously disappeared soon after criticising Chinese govt

The business tycoon had been mysteriously missing after he made disparaging statements against Communist-ruled China’s government and was reported off the radar by several Chinese run media outlets.

Ma had gone on a tirade against China’s current banking system, the financial regulatory structure of the Communist-ruled country and how it was unsuitable for his fintech giant, Ant group. Ma’s critical remarks for the Communist regime, which demands nothing more than complete and utter obedience, terminated the planned IPO of his fintech giant, Ant Group, on November 3, just two days before it was scheduled to begin trading.

Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Ma was summoned to a meeting with Communist Party officials. His other venture, Alibaba is also under investigation for monopolistic behaviour, as per a statement released by the Chinese Communist Party’s market supervision arm.

This is Jack Ma’s first ever public appearance since October 2020.

Earlier, reports had emerged that Jack Ma has been ’embracing supervision’ at an unknown location. However, Duncan Clark, the chairman of BDA China, said that he does not believe that Jack Ma was under custody.

Ma’s disappearance from the public sphere is a part of a bigger design by the CCP to exact compliance and loyalty from individuals who hold great sway in shaping public opinion. It is apposite to note that Jack Ma is not the first high-profile man to have disappeared out of a thin air.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjack ma, where is jack ma, jack ma disappearance, jack ma reappears
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘Missing’ Jack Ma makes first public appearance, Chinese state media claims

OpIndia Staff -
As per Chinese state media, he attended the Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award ceremony, an annual event launched by the Jack Ma Foundation in 2015.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Government renames dragon fruit as ‘Kamalam’. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi had mentioned dragon fruit and its cultivation in Gujarat in his Mann Ki Baat episode in July 2020.
Read more

Day before US President elect Joe Biden takes office, Trump administration declares China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’

World OpIndia Staff -
The Trump administration, in in last few hours of being in power, has declared that China is committing 'genocide and crimes against humanity' against the Uyghur community group.

‘Will implemented changes to address concerns raised against Tandav, thank Ministry of I&B for guidance,’ says Director Ali Abbas Zafar: Details

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of Tandav, has announced that the makers of the controversial web series will implement changes.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tries to cash in on India’s great cricket victory, leaves netizens in splits with his bizarre poll promise: Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre tweet promising to recognise "Tennis Cricket" if it is elected to power.

Rahul Gandhi lies to claim PM Modi has no geopolitical understanding, Surjewala declares himself Joe Biden

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi lied that PM Modi had endorsed Donald Trump's candidature for the 2020 US presidential elections

Recently Popular

Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
Entertainment

‘Took his penis out and asked me to feel it’: Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Sherlyn Chopra has come forward and alleged that Sajid Khan took his penis out of his pants when she went to meet him in 2006
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

World

‘Missing’ Jack Ma makes first public appearance, Chinese state media claims

OpIndia Staff -
As per Chinese state media, he attended the Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award ceremony, an annual event launched by the Jack Ma Foundation in 2015.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: ‘Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa’- the war cry of Indian Army’s Brahmos regiment

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, the 861 Missile Regiment and its BrahMos missile systems had participated in the 73rd Indian Army Day parade.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Government renames dragon fruit as ‘Kamalam’. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi had mentioned dragon fruit and its cultivation in Gujarat in his Mann Ki Baat episode in July 2020.
Read more
World

Day before US President elect Joe Biden takes office, Trump administration declares China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’

OpIndia Staff -
The Trump administration, in in last few hours of being in power, has declared that China is committing 'genocide and crimes against humanity' against the Uyghur community group.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Will implemented changes to address concerns raised against Tandav, thank Ministry of I&B for guidance,’ says Director Ali Abbas Zafar: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of Tandav, has announced that the makers of the controversial web series will implement changes.
Read more
Politics

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tries to cash in on India’s great cricket victory, leaves netizens in splits with his bizarre poll promise: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre tweet promising to recognise "Tennis Cricket" if it is elected to power.
Read more
World

‘Today Malaysia kept our aeroplane, tomorrow someone will keep the PM over non-payment of loans’: Pakistani lawmaker takes a dig at Imran Khan

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan lawmaker asserts that the day is not far when the Prime Minister will be detained for non-payment of loans.
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Police registers 32 cases against 44 men for molesting a 17-year-old girl for over five years

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala police registered 32 cases against 44 men for molesting and raping the 17-year-old girl over five years.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt takes back Azam Khan’s Jauhar University land

OpIndia Staff -
Some conditions were set at the time of the sale of this particular land, which the Jauhar University trust has flouted.
Read more
News Reports

Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during Capitol Hill Riots arrested, suspected of trying to sell it to Russians: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The woman, identified as one Riley June Williams, was arrested on Monday from the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com