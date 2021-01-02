The Madhya Pradesh police arrested five ‘standup comedians’ on January 1 (Friday) for allegedly insulting Hindu gods and goddesses in Indore. Amongst those arrested were Munawar Faruqui, Edvin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav.

Based on the FIR filed, the ‘comedians’ have been booked under India Penal Code’s Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention).

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui and others roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods

They were arrested after leaders of a Hindu group named Hindu Rakshak Sangathan filed an FIR against them for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in a stand-up show. The group said that the comedians made “indecent and disgraceful” remarks against Hindu Gods, Goddesses and customs. They also tried to downplay the Godhra carnage and insinuated that Amit Shah was behind it.

We reported how the supporters of Hindu Rakshak Sanstha entered a cafe in Indore, where the comedians were performing at a New Year’s event. On hearing the offensive jokes on Hinduism, the Hindu activists disrupted the program. They allegedly roughed up the comedians before taking them to Tukoganj police station, where an FIR was filed against them.

A purported video of the incident had also gone viral on social media.

FIR filed against the comedians for hurt religious sentiments

In the FIR, it was alleged that the event at the cafe was organised without permission and social distancing rules were violated there. The FIR added that vulgar jokes and provocative remarks were allegedly made at the event to hurt religious sentiments of Hindus.

Deputy Inspector General Harinarayanachari Mishra said the five were arrested on the basis of the FIR. The accused were produced before the court on Saturday. Police is investigating the case.