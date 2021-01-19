Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home Opinions Shivraj Singh Chouhan never called for "tracking working women": How liberals made a story...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan never called for “tracking working women”: How liberals made a story out of nothing

The Madhya Pradesh government clarified that this was only a proposal to help with security.

Abhishek Banerjee
Shivraj Singh Chouhan never called for
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
12

You must have heard. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to register and track every movement of working women. What more can you expect from the patriarchal, sexist old men of the BJP who run that cow belt state? Headlines in liberal media have already delivered their verdict. Feminists have already made bold declarations of intent: they will never register! A song or poem, on the lines of “kaagaz nahin dikhayenge” may also be in the works.

The Madhya Pradesh government clarified that this was only a proposal to help with security. It had no intention of tracking anyone and would apply equally to both men and women. But this did not stop India’s feminists from fighting the most important women’s rights battle in a generation. A number of left-wing opinion sites chimed in, uncovering all sorts of ulterior motives that you may not have noticed at first.

But first, let us check out what the Chief Minister actually said. Here is the video. Luckily, it is from Barkha’s Mojo Story, which should give me some protection from criticism by liberals. Anyway, ignore the title of the video and just listen to what the Chief Minister said (starting 0:20)

Koi mazdoori karne, kaam karne ke liye bhi koi beti-beta baahar jayega, to pehle uska registration zile mein kiya jayega…. Pradesh se baahar jaana hai to zile mein registration hoga ki beta kahaan ja raha hai, beti kahaan ja rahi hai… 

Here I have put in boldface the part where he talks about sons and daughters, as well as the masculine forms of the verbs he used in his sentences. He was always talking about both sons and daughters.

After this, he launched into a minute of explanation of how the policy would serve and protect women. Why would he do that? Perhaps because he was speaking at an event called “Samman,” a fortnight-long awareness program about crimes against women.

That was all there was to this story. But who will tell the feminists who are determined to make this the biggest women’s rights battle of this generation?

Incidentally, the Indian state has a number of policies that you could see as paternalistic towards women. For instance, rebates on stamp duty, property tax, slightly cheaper loans and so on. Even Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) from the government are generally made into the accounts of women in the household. We will not even get into laws on domestic violence or sexual harassment which are not gender-neutral. Till now, these have mostly been regarded as positive measures, necessary for the empowerment of women. But if you wanted, you could turn it around on its head, and argue that they are paternalistic towards women. A woman can earn her money as much as a man. Does she really need a cheaper loan to buy a house?

But that’s a much bigger, more nuanced argument. And it had nothing to do with what Shivraj Singh Chouhan had proposed. His plan was gender-neutral.

Are there legitimate privacy concerns here about the Madhya Pradesh government proposal? Probably, for both men and women. But again, that’s a completely separate debate, having nothing to do with sexism or patriarchy.

But feminists and liberals did not seem to care. They just wanted to scratch their itch against the BJP.

At the risk of being accused of being paternalistic (or worse), I have a humble suggestion for all the feminists out there. The laws in this country allow a Muslim woman to inherit only half of what sons are entitled to. The laws in this country allow for child marriage of Muslim girls. And the laws even protect female genital mutilation of babies in certain Indian Muslim communities. Perhaps we can all come together and raise our voices against that. It is 2021. You have no excuse.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan never called for “tracking working women”: How liberals made a story out of nothing

Abhishek Banerjee -
You must have heard - MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to register and track every movement of working women - that is fake news
Read more
Entertainment

‘Doob maro. If you have the courage, try doing something similar with people of other religion’, Raju Srivastav tears into makers of Tandav

OpIndia Staff -
Comedian Raju Srivastav also weighs in on the ongoing controversies linked with Saif Ali Khan starrer web series Tandav
Read more

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Fact-Check Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news

Terror group SFJ plans to plunge national capital into darkness, calls for destroying electric grids in Delhi on Republic Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Terror group Sikh For Justice which is demanding Khalistan, has called to destroy power grid on Republic Day.

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

Media OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added

‘When will Rahul Gandhi and Congress stop lying on China?’: BJP Pres JP Nadda tears into Rahul Gandhi’s jibe on Arunachal Pradesh land

Politics OpIndia Staff -
While taking a dig on PM Modi, senior Congress leader tweeted how PM Modi had promised he wont let the country bow down.

Recently Popular

Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Media

While Times Now goes hammer and tongs after Arnab Goswami, here is what Times of India published ahead of air-strike

OpIndia Staff -
The Arnab Goswami private WhatsApp chats leaked by Mumbai Police have created quite the storm.
Read more
Media

Pakistan claims India staged Pulwama attack after Mumbai Police leaks chat to embarrass Arnab, Republic hits back: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan has now issued a statement on the nonsensical controversy surrounding the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s latest publicity stunt: Makes donation for Ram Mandir construction to score political brownie points

OpIndia Staff -
"Religion is no test of nationality but a personal matter between man and his God", Digvijaya Singh quoted Mahatma Gandhi.
Read more
Opinions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan never called for “tracking working women”: How liberals made a story out of nothing

Abhishek Banerjee -
You must have heard - MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to register and track every movement of working women - that is fake news
Read more
Entertainment

‘Doob maro. If you have the courage, try doing something similar with people of other religion’, Raju Srivastav tears into makers of Tandav

OpIndia Staff -
Comedian Raju Srivastav also weighs in on the ongoing controversies linked with Saif Ali Khan starrer web series Tandav
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
News Reports

‘Different policy for Indian and European users serious concern’: GoI directs WhatsApp to withdraw proposed privacy policy changes

OpIndia Staff -
The GoI has written to Will Cathcart, the CEO of WhatsApp, regarding privacy concerns and urged him to withdraw them.
Read more
News Reports

UP: Somnath Bharti released from jail, AAP workers welcome him with ‘Modi-Yogi murdabad’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -
Somnath Bharti was sent to 14 days judicial custody for dishing out death threats to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and threatening police officers.
Read more
News Reports

‘This is our global approach’: After CEO Jack Dorsey, Twitter legal head Vijaya Gadde floats ‘deamplification’ and more account suspensions

OpIndia Staff -
Project Veritas, has released a video where Vijaya Gadde, the legal and policy head of Twitter, discusses further censorship.
Read more
Cricket

Watch: The historic moment when India secured the victory at Gabba, congratulations pour in from all quarters

OpIndia Staff -
BCCI announced Rs.5 crore bonus as India wins Gabba test by 3 wickets due to stellar knocks from Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.
Read more
Cricket

India Vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane’s gesture after fighting a bitter series wins hearts

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, before taking the trophy gifted Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon a signed t-shirt.
Read more
Cricket

Bruised but not broken: Indian creates history in Gabba, defeats Australia in its own bastion after 32 years

OpIndia Staff -
A predominantly inexperienced Indian side defeated Australia in its own bastion at the Gabba cricket stadium in Brisbane.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com