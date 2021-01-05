Tuesday, January 5, 2021
After insulting army personnel, Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji joins hands with controversial TikToker Mr Faisu for upcoming action series

By offering Mr Faisu a role in their upcoming web series, Ekta Kapoor and ALTBalaji are normalising the hatred that has come to be associated with the controversial TikToker following a viral video

OpIndia Staff
Mr Faisu who propagated revenge over Tabrez Ansari's death to feature in ALTBalaji's forthcoming action thriller series
Faisal Shaikh alias Mr Faisu, a TikTok celebrity whose account was suspended after he was seen in a video inciting hatred in the name of Tabrez Ansari and propagating revenge over his death, is all set to make his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s action series Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes.

Besides controversial TikToker Mr Faisu, the series is also going to feature actor Ruhi Singh in the lead role. The teaser of the series is expected to drop on January 5.

The official social media accounts of OTT platform ALTBalaji have recently shared posters of Mr Faisu and Ruhi Singh for their forthcoming action thriller Bang Baang.

The two could be seen riding bikes while helicopters are chasing them. Mr Faisu could be seen dodging bullets while Ruhi is seen aiming at someone with her gun.

Mr Faisu propagated revenge over the death of Tabrez Ansari

By offering Mr Faisu a role in their upcoming web series, Ekta Kapoor and ALTBalaji are normalising the hatred that has come to be associated with the controversial TikToker following a video on Tabrez Ansari where he was seen encouraging and inciting hatred. In a video that had sent ripples across the country, Faisu was seen with four other ‘influencer’ friends of his saying, “you may have killed that innocent Tabrez Ansari, but tomorrow if his son takes revenge, do not say that all Muslims are terrorists.”

BJP member Ramesh Solanki had filed a complaint against TikTok group named ‘Team 07’ consisting – Faisal Shaikh, Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch, Adnan Shaikh and Sadhan Faroqui, who have a combined followers strength of over four crore people, for promoting revenge over Tabrez Ansari’s death. Solanki was earlier with Shiv Sena, but he parted ways after erstwhile saffron party joined hands with Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra.

The videos went viral after they were shared on social media. As soon as it became viral, Solanki registered a complaint, stating that the video talks about how “the public at large may have killed Tabrez, but if tomorrow, his progeny exercises revenge then he mustn’t be a called a ‘Muslim Terrorist’.

ALTBalaji and Ekta Kapoor accused of disrespecting the Indian Army

It is also pertinent to note that ALTBalaji is known for courting controversies over the content aired on its platform. ALTBalaji and its owner Ekta Kapoor had sometime back found themselves in hot water over objectionable sex scenes and allegations of disrespecting the Indian Army in her erotic web series XXX 2.

Several people had taken offence over the now-deleted scene in which an army officer’s wife allegedly insults his uniform by making her boyfriend wear it in his absence, and then later, tearing off the uniform, she gets into bed and makes love with him. The scene had outraged many on social media, including controversial YouTuber Hindustani Bhau, who spearheaded the objection to the scene and filed a complaint against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor.

Following the social media backlash and police complaints filed against Ekta and her mother, the scene was eventually removed from the web series.

mr faisu, mr faisu altbalaji, altbalaji bang baang
